Bull market buys: 2 stocks just waiting to soar

Are we at the start of a new bull market? Technically, yes and no – and maybe. A bull market is generally defined as an extended period in which the market is up 20% or more from recent lows. THE S&P500 is up about 18% since the start of the year and 19% over the last one-year period. However, it could be considered a bull market as it is up 26% from its October 2022 lows.

For tech stocks, however, this is a clear bull market, as tech-heavy companies Nasdaq Compound is up 31% year-to-date (YTD) and 21% year-over-year as of July 12. Then again, we could be heading for a broader bull run in the market, or maybe it will just be a bearish rally. How’s that for a waffle?

The fact is that no official agency declares a bull market, and only in retrospect can one truly determine if there was a bull market. But as a long-term investor, I’ve learned that the most important thing to know is that bull markets last longer on average than bear markets, and they generate higher returns than bear markets don’t. generate losses. So, the odds are in your favor. That said, if it’s the start of a new bull market, it’s an especially good time to be in the market because historically some of the biggest market days happen early in bull markets.

As an investor, I think one of the things to look for right now are growth stocks that are market leaders but have been beaten, with clear catalysts to soar in a bull market. Here are two great options — black rock (BLK -1.59%) And Goldman Sachs (GS -0.76%).

Two market leaders

These two financial services giants share some key attributes that make them good bull market buys. More importantly, they are leaders in their respective markets. BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager with some $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and the market leader in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Goldman Sachs is the country’s leading investment banker. In 2021, the company posted record revenues in investment banking and was No. 1 in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and equity-related offerings, common stock offerings and public offerings initials (IPO). In 2022, a slower year for investment banking, it was virtually on par with JPMorgan Chase mostly investment banking income.

These are two companies that thrive in bull markets and strong economies. BlackRock generates most of its revenue from fees on its funds and ETFs, and many of these fees are based on asset levels. So when the bulls run, BlackRock will run with them, as it generates more revenue from a rising stock market.

Let’s look at its performance during the bull market, which ran from March 2009 to February 2020. BlackRock went from around $108 per share in March 2009 to around $572 per share in February 2020, an annualized return of 18. 3%. Then, after the short pandemic bear market, BlackRock surged to over $900 per share at the end of 2021 with returns of 43% in 2020 and 27% in 2021 before falling 22% in 2022. It trades currently at $722 per share, up about 2% in 2023.

It’s a similar trajectory for Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs has an asset management arm, but its bread and butter is investment banking. It’s also a business that thrives when interest rates are low, the economy is strong and the stock market is booming. These are all favorable conditions for mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, subscriptions, private equity transactions, reorganizations and other transactions.

In 2021, a record year for mergers and acquisitions, Goldman Sachs achieved a return of 45%. Over the past 10 years ending December 31, 2021, Goldman Sachs has posted an average annual return of 12.6%. Last year, when trading slowed significantly due to inflation, high interest rates and other factors, Goldman Sachs was down about 10%.

And after?

With inflation dropping to 3% in June, interest rates are likely to be close to their highs, given that the Federal Reserve’s target is 2% annual inflation. This is good news for asset managers and investment bankers, especially the two biggest in their respective fields.

Investment banking should begin to rebound in 2024 if these economic trends continue, and the market should follow, as Bank of America analysts predicted that the S&P 500 would hit 5,000 in 2024 based on past bull market trends.

Both stocks are fairly well priced, given their huge earnings potential, so they are both in excellent position to run with the bulls. Both are good investments in almost any market, but now seems like a good time to get in.