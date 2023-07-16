Government IPO program boosts Egyptian stock market





The government’s IPO program helped Egypt’s stock market end last week’s trading in the green zone as optimism prevailed among stock brokers. The benchmark EGX30 index closed at 17,342 points late in trading last week, rising 1.4%, while the EGX70 EWI fell 1.33% to 3,428 points. The capped EGX30 rose about 1.08% to 21,074 points, and the broader EGX100 index fell 1.2% to 5,084 points. Moataz Ashmawy, Managing Director of Arabeya Online, said the EGX30 broke through the resistance level of 16,800 points earlier in the week and the emergence of buying power pushed the index to 17,300 points. He explained that the rest of the major stocks followed CIB stock and headed higher, which helped the main index rise, with trading rates falling from previous months. He explained that the drop in trading rates was due to Al-Warsa’s cash withdrawal operations, which reached EGP 3 billion, in preparation for Beltone’s underwriting process. Ashmawy expects the main EGX30 index to reach levels of 17800 points during this week’s session, and a positive performance for stock indicators due to positive and stimulating news for the current economy. The market recorded a trading value of EGP 15 billion and circulation of 3.8 billion shares through 115,600 trades last week, compared to a trading value of EGP 6 billion and circulation of 2. 5 billion shares through 209,000 trades two weeks ago. Egypt’s stock market recovered from a sharp decline last week as positive news of government exit deals boosted investor sentiment, said Mohamed Hassan, head of investment funds at Odin Investments. Hassan expected the EGX30 to continue its positive performance in the coming weeks and reach levels of 17,600 points and 17,800 points, supported by the stable economic situation. He said the EGX70EWI index, which tracks small- and mid-cap stocks, closed at a support level of 3,400 points and started to rebound. He expects it to continue rising in the coming weeks as cash flow returns after positive economic news. Hassan advised investors to engage in quick trades between support and resistance levels during the current phase, and to avoid buying on margin, until the market view is clear. He said he expects the indicators to move sideways in the medium to short term. Foreigners recorded a net sale of EGP 251 million, with a 6.6% share of share buy and sell transactions, while Arabs sold a net amount of EGP 21.2 million, with a share of 7.1%, excluding transactions. Stocks accounted for 82.55% of trading on the Egyptian Stock Exchange over the past week, while bond trades accounted for around 17.45% of trades.

