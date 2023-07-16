Business
How whistleblower Andrew Left became the villain of the stock meme craze
One of the quirks of modern securities regulation is how much you can get away with crushing small investors by touting speculative penny stocks and how much heat you attract if you warn them of the dangers of these stock pumps. questionable.
This seems to be what happened to a man named Andrew Left, a short seller of some notoriety. He’s done a great job over the years alerting the market, often on Twitter, to overvalued stocks and public companies that are outright frauds. He then sells them an investment technique where you borrow shares of the targeted company and sell them. You make money, sometimes a lot, when you repay the loan with a stock that has plummeted in value.
It sounds complicated even though it’s not. Short selling has been around since we had a stock market. Regulators have traditionally liked short sellers to sniff out stock traders who push questionable market fads and unrealistic trading models, especially on unsophisticated investors.
But in today’s weird stock market, the left and people like it are the bad guys, the targets of the federal crackdown on alleged market abuses.
The leftist legal odyssey highlights the dysfunction of the modern stock market that has made and will make small investors the ultimate bag-holders.
For the full story, you have to go back to January 2021. COVID was still with us. People were in lockdown mode. Online commerce has become the bread and circuses of the day. New investors needed research and were looking for advice on which stocks to buy, legions of them turned to the internet and Reddit discussion forums for clues.
Let’s just say these aren’t the most reliable places to get your market research. They are filled with stock sellers looking to make a quick buck. That’s when the mob madness began. Shares of troubled companies like GameStop and AMC Theatres, trading under the symbols GME and AMC, were at penny-stock levels, then suddenly exploded on chatroom hype.
Mean Joe Obsession
Small, first-time investors became obsessed with these meme stocks because they were said to represent something like the average Joe can play the stock game and outsmart some hedge fund pros. They were oblivious to the most nefarious things that were going on.
At the time it didn’t really matter. The seemingly endless hype drove these stocks so high that it triggered what is called a short squeeze.
Professional traders like Left and others who viewed the GME and AMC market as roadkill and shorted them were forced to cover their short positions with big losses. A hedge fund, Melvin Capital, collapsed during the melee. Left and its hedge fund, Citron Research, which had repeatedly warned that these stocks were trading at insane levels, barely escaped a similar fate.
The little guy won; it’s the shorts that became roadkill.
The triumph of these fake underdogs will be the subject of an upcoming meme mania movie, perversely titled Dumb Money. I haven’t seen it, but a summer feel-good movie of meme-loving David killing a hedge fund, shorting Goliath might do well in an AMC theater, even if it’s not so markets work in the long term.
It’s true, the lousy fundamentals of companies like GME and AMC will always kick in over time and have. So did the Fed’s end to printing money and the stimulation of government checks that went to the markets. The meme party ended with a thud. Today, GME is down more than 80% from its highs; AMC more than 90%.
I don’t know how the movie meme deals with these non-trivial details, but many small investors have clung to GME and AMC through this collapse, believing in the social media pumping and getting crushed. These so-called bag holders have lost generational wealth, my report shows.
Bigger question: where is the regulatory crackdown on the meme stock crisis? Nowhere, as far as I know. In fact, regulatory attention seems focused on short sellers, the same market people like Left who warned about the meme stocks craze.
The left seems to be public enemy number one in this strange crusade. The Feds searched his home for evidence; he has a team of lawyers on standby, though his meme stock warning and much of his other research has been incredibly prescient, according to the filing.
Maybe Left did something really bad. Bloomberg recently gave a chilling profile of its legal limbo, with federal authorities refusing to say if or when they will pounce and for what.
If people can’t trade stocks and tweet their opinions, then we lose the freedom of speech that is the lifeblood of the United States, he tells me.
Biggest problem: The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission seem to ignore how markets work. Without short selling and it’s increasingly a dying art because of what happened to Left, you’ll have a market dominated by guys from another movie.
That film was The Wolf of Wall Street, portraying real-life fraudster Jordan Belfort, a stock pumper from a different generation who also cost his victims a lot of money with false promises of untold riches if they only kept buying and selling. hold penny stocks.
The SEC and DOJ declined to comment.
