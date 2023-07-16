Investors are looking for reasons why the market could “go higher”

By Joe Rennison

and J. Edward Moreno

New York Times



As companies prepare to open their books to investors over the next few weeks, in the quarterly ritual known as earnings season, market watchers are balancing relatively weak past earnings estimates with more optimistic forecasts for future earnings. future performance.

Stock prices tend to follow forecasts of future earnings rather than react to details of the past, and markets have risen as investors’ economic outlook has improved. The S&P 500 fell slightly on Friday but still posted a gain for the week. The index has gained more than 20% since October.

Companies in the index are expected to post a 7% drop in profits for the three months to June, compared to the same period last year, according to FactSet. But much of that decline is concentrated in a few sectors, like energy, which posted outsized profits last year, making comparisons with this year difficult. And corporate executives also have a habit of lowering investor expectations before earnings are announced, so they can beat projections.

The bottom of the earnings cycle may already have been reached, said Binky Chadha, chief US equity strategist at Deutsche Bank, who correctly predicted, against the consensus, that stocks would rally this year.

The gloomiest predictions from the beginning of the year did not materialize. Despite widespread fears of a recession, the economy remained resilient. The latest inflation report, released this week, sparked optimism that the Federal Reserve could still bring soaring prices under control without dragging the broader US economy and businesses into a deeper slowdown.

Fed officials are almost certain to raise interest rates by a quarter point when they meet this month. But there will likely be some debate over whether to raise rates again at the next meeting in September, and even Christopher Waller, a Fed governor who tends to support higher interest rates, suggested officials might expect if inflation continues to slow.

If the next two inflation reports are anything like the last two, the data might suggest stopping, Waller said at an event in New York on Thursday.

On Friday, after three of the nation’s biggest banks, including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits, Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf said the U.S. economy continued to perform better than many had anticipated.

With strong consumer spending supporting economic resilience, the focus will be on the situation of households, as the savings accumulated during the pandemic decline. Even here, however, many big companies have already managed to raise prices significantly, mitigating the impact of any consumer weakness to come.

This year, PepsiCo said it has already raised prices enough to mitigate rising costs for the rest of the year. On Thursday, the company said that in the three months to June, it raised prices by another 15%, reflecting consumers’ continued ability to absorb higher prices and businesses’ willingness to exploit it.

It’s encouraging that the consumer still seems to be pretty damn resilient, said Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta told analysts Thursday morning that a strong job market in the United States and abroad has helped consumers. Data released by the Labor Department last week showed that although the economy had cooled, unemployment remained low.

Even some of the companies hardest hit by the pandemic, such as cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have started to rebound.

Analysts had predicted PepsiCo would post strong financial results, but the company still beat expectations, rising its share price 2.4% on Thursday. Over the past 10 years, more than 70% of companies have on average exceeded analyst forecasts, according to FactSet.

Even as some companies begin to pull back, investors have already ignored a 2.1% drop in first-quarter earnings, with the drop proving better than the more than 6% drop that was expected.

This rosier result helped propel the S&P 500 higher. The average analyst at the start of the year expected the S&P to rise about 5% during 2023, according to a forecast aggregation from Bloomberg. It took less than a month to cross this level.

Tipsters like Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and BMO have since raised their expectations.

John Flood, head of U.S. equity sales at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday that for the first time this year he answered questions about whether the S&P 500 could hit a record high this year, which remains about 5% away. I go with a yes, he wrote.

Still, only a handful of analysts expect the index to continue higher from here, with much of the uptrend sparked by the resumption of earnings growth already priced into the rally.

Some, including analysts from Cantor, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Barclays, continue to forecast a drop of around 10% or more before the end of the year.

The meteoric rally in the S&P 500 since hitting its low in October means that companies are already widely valued at historically high levels. Unemployment remains low, but there are signs of flagging in the labor market. PepsiCo posted strong profits and raised prices, but its sales volume suffered as some consumers balked at higher prices.

Some analysts also pointed to the end of the student loan moratorium, which means loan repayments will resume in the fall, like another headwind for consumers.

Aside from a slew of tech companies that pushed the market higher, in part due to excitement over the profit potential of artificial intelligence, companies could face greater resistance to higher prices, while costs such as higher wages remain, said Venu Krishna, head of US equity strategy at Barclays.

We still see continued pressure on earnings, he said.

Even some of the most optimistic strategists acknowledge that while the worst for corporate earnings may soon be in the rear-view mirror, it will be harder for stock prices to continue higher as much of the recent optimism is already entrenched. in the market.

Still, the outlook ahead of the latest round of financial results remains a far cry from the gloomy forecasts at the start of the year, with Chadha expecting share prices to continue to climb.

The list of investor concerns is long and whether or not we enter a recession is an open question, he said. But with the potential recession long telegraphed and expected to be moderate, we believe the market selloff will be modest and short-lived.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.