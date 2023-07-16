Business
Wise’s boss doesn’t regret his listing on the London Stock Exchange
The boss of the payment company Wise does not regret its listing on the London Stock Exchange: we are not going to New York
The Wise boss says he has no regrets about being listed in London and will not join the exodus of UK-based companies to New York.
Kristo Kaarmann said the payments company was comfortable in the UK and welcomed recent attempts to make the city more attractive to tech companies.
His comments are a boost for the government and come days after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled plans to make the UK a more attractive place to grow and retain start-ups.
Staying put: Wise executive director Kristo Kaarmann (pictured) says London is his home
Hunts so-called Mansion House Reforms are designed to improve the attractiveness of London’s stock market for companies looking to float on its stock exchanges and stay there by rolling back EU-era laws.
Wise reached an 8 billion valuation in 2021 when it became London’s biggest tech listing.
But he is now worth 6.9 billion. The city has suffered in recent months as companies, such as Cambridge chip designer Arm, exited for the United States.
Kaarmann, who plans to take a three-month sabbatical from September to spend time with her family and baby, founded the company 12 years ago.
He said: We were aware that the listing environment and rules are a bit more developed, especially for tech companies, in the United States.
“But we were also aware that the UK and London were looking to catch up on some aspects and improve.”
We were happy to see that happen, but we were also comfortable in London. Europe is our base, and although we were an international company, the [London] the scholarship works for us.
