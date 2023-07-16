Supply Chain Commitments – Amazon Sustainability





Amazon does not tolerate the use of forced labor. Forced labor is a hidden crime that is difficult to combat, and work environments and recruitment practices are dynamic. For vulnerable groups such as foreign migrant workers, we are increasing our understanding of the risk of forced labor in countries of origin and destination. Worker voice mechanisms are important to allow workers to raise issues in a safe and confidential manner. We recognize that real progress in this space will only be achieved through collaborative action by business, government and civil society to drive system-wide change. With operations and supply chains spanning the globe, we are committed to improving working conditions for those connected to our business and recognize the need to monitor conditions that put workers at risk of modern slavery. We work to identify and reduce the risk of forced labor. Our supply chain standards prohibit all forms of forced labor and human trafficking and establish requirements to reduce risk. For example, workers should not be required to pay recruitment fees and suppliers should not keep passports or personal documents. During Amazon-branded supplier reviews, we track where workers migrated from and how much they paid in recruitment fees. If the fees have been paid, we ask the supplier to reimburse the workers in full. In 2021, we expanded our relationships with key external partners RBA and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). We also began partnering with the Issara Institute to address issues of human trafficking and forced labor through worker voice, partnership and innovation. We were working with these organizations to better understand trouble spots in our supply chain so that the rights of workers vulnerable to forced labor continued to be respected and promoted. We were also working with them to leverage collective industry responses to improve due diligence and develop impactful risk mitigation strategies that put the interests of workers first. Additionally, we have expanded our responsible recruitment practices training to more than 50 suppliers through the RBAs Responsible Labor Initiative and the IOM. We also provided awareness training to workers at sites located in high-risk regions to improve the welfare of foreign migrant workers. These training programs have focused on the risks of modern slavery and the importance of responsible recruitment, including teaching participants how to implement effective risk mitigation controls, identify issues in their recruitment processes and employment of migrant workers and draft an implementation plan to address these issues. Stand up in partnership against child labor The United Nations has designated 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour. Building on our work with the Center for Children’s Rights and Business, Amazon is committed to the Joint Action Commitment to strengthen child rights protections and accelerate the fight against child labor. children in global supply chains. Through this engagement, we will work with other retailers to further expand due diligence, remediation and monitoring activities. This will allow us to improve our understanding of child labor in supply chains, deliver programs to support underage workers, build supplier capacity to address child labor, work collaboratively as as a group to share learnings and establish best practices to combat child labour. Amazon is committed to ensuring that our products and services are provided in a way that respects human rights, and the fight against forced labor and child labor in global supply chains is an important part of this commitment. In this International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, we are proud to strengthen our commitment by joining the Joint Action Pledge and look forward to working in collaboration with the Center for Children’s Rights and Business, peer companies and other stakeholders to strengthen the protection of children’s rights and eliminate child labour. – Leigh Anne DeWine, Director of Social Responsibility, Amazon

