Stock market down 0.29% as investors regurgitate Tinubu policies





By Aduragbemi Omiyale The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group Plc has tasked the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, to come up with more favorable market policies to attract foreign investment flows. At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos on Friday, the organisation’s chairman, Mr. Umaru Kwairanga, assured that the society would work with the government to achieve this goal. He praised the various reforms of this administration which have resulted in the impressive performance of the market. The financial markets community is excited about the new government and the steps it has taken so far on the economy, as evidenced by the tremendous growth in our market indicators. As a group, we are committed to working with the government to stimulate the growth of the economy and address higher investment costs, as this will go a long way towards improving Nigeria’s credit profile and creating an enabling environment. favorable for domestic and foreign investors, he said. But Mr. Kwairanga noted that the federal government needs to craft more conducive market policies that will engender growth, as consistent and faithful implementation of market policies will help businesses thrive. He added that the group hoped that the planned initial public offering (IPO) of NNPC Limited would be accelerated by the Tinubu-led administration. Speaking on the group’s performance, Mr Kwairanga noted that the organization has shown resilience in 2022, achieving a 10.3% increase in gross revenue to N7.5 billion, despite a challenging economic environment. . Its total revenue increased mainly due to a 6.8% increase in revenue to N6.2 billion and a 30.1% increase in other income to N1.3 billion. Its revenue growth was further bolstered by a 51.2% increase in treasury investment income and a 9.0% increase in transaction costs. However, its total expenditure increased by 35.5% to N8.8 billion, mainly due to interest charges on borrowed funds used for strategic acquisitions. Achieving an effective capital mix and expanding our access to capital remain fundamental elements of our mission. The board will continue to help the management team address long-term risks, strengthen the NGX global brand and assess progress towards our goal of being Africa’s preferred clearinghouse, said notice Mr. Kwairanga. While welcoming new board members, he acknowledged the contributions of outgoing board members to the growth and development of the organization. Commending the group’s performance, Group Managing Director, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said the performance reflects NGX Group’s commitment to driving growth in the Nigerian and African capital markets. Onyema further added that the group is proud to have generated multiple revenue streams that have enabled it to weather the economic headwinds. Speaking on the group’s outlook, he expressed his optimism about the opportunities and challenges ahead and underlined the group’s commitment to leveraging its strengths and expertise to drive growth and value creation in Nigeria and other financial markets in Africa. NGX Group will continue to support its operating subsidiaries, associates and investees to deliver sustainable value creation to its shareholders. We will seek to improve our performance by continually striving to optimize operations, increase revenue streams and expand our market reach. We are confident that these measures will allow us to build on the positive momentum we have achieved in recent years and drive growth in 2023 and beyond, he said. The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda, including the appointment of six directors of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc: Mr. Nonso Okpala (non-executive director), Mr. Sehinde Adenagbe (non-executive director), Mr. Ademola Babarinde (non-executive director), Ms. Mosun Belo Olusoga (independent non-executive director), Mr. Mohammed Garuba (non-executive director) and Ms. Fatima Wali-Abdurraham (independent non-executive director). Like that: As Loading… Related

