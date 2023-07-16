Business
market insights: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide Monday’s stock action
Here is how analysts read the pulse of the market:
Monsoon progression and Kharif sowing trend in July will be crucial factors in determining future inflation. However, the control of inflation in the United States has instilled optimism among investors, who believe that a rate hike of 25 basis points would be enough to stabilize the American economy. This positive outlook contributed to strong buying in Indian IT stocks, despite lackluster first-quarter earnings. Consequently, the US dollar and bond yields fell. The broader Indian market traded positively, reaching record highs, on expectations of buoyant first quarter results, steady FII inflows, lower wholesale prices and low volatility (VIX). Among sectors, Nifty Bank performed weaker as it started the earnings season on a weak note. However, investors are looking forward to more earnings reports in the coming week to determine their trading direction, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services,
After breaking above the crucial resistance at 19500 (Fibonacci projection of 1.236% from the weekly taken from the recent bottom-top bottom). According to this pattern, the next upside target to watch is around 1.382% Fibonacci projection at the 19800 levels, which should be the next upside target for the Nifty for the week ahead. Immediate support is at the 19470 level, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:
US stocks end on a muted note
Stocks on Wall Street ended a winning week on a subdued note on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower despite strong profits from big banks.
After finishing higher for four straight days on the back of cooling US inflation numbers, Friday’s mixed session “should be expected,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.
The broad-based S&P 500 ended at 4,505.42, down 0.1% for the day but up 2.4% for the week.
European stocks close best week in over three months
European stocks fell slightly on Friday, but that was little changed from their biggest weekly percentage jump in more than three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the US Federal Reserve to soon halt rate hikes. rate.
After five sessions of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.1% as oil and gas stocks fell 2.1% on falling crude prices.
The index gained nearly 3% this week, marking its best week since late March, recouping nearly all of last week’s losses.
Tech View: Long Bull Candle
A long bullish candle has formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. The chart pattern indicates an attempt at a decisive upside break of the narrow range move at the 19300-19500 levels over the past few sessions.
Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bullish candle that canceled last week’s bearish candle and closed higher. Therefore, a confirmation of an upside breakout with a follow up move on Monday is likely to open further upside for the market ahead.
Stocks with a bullish bias:
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed bullish trading on the counters of Subex, Ashok Leyland, Birlasoft, Snowman Logistics and MMTC, among others.
The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see upward movement and vice versa.
Stocks Signal Weakness Ahead
The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Bank of Baroda, NHPC, Rashtriya Chemicals and HPCL among others.
A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.
Most active stocks by value
TCS (Rs 2171 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 2031 crore), RIL (Rs 1912 crore), Infosys (Rs 1805 crore) and Kotak Bank (Rs 1335 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE by value. Higher activity on a counter in terms of value can help identify counters with the highest turnover for the day.
Most active stocks by volume
Among the most traded stocks during the session on NSE.
Stocks showing buying interest
Shares of JBM Auto, Craftsman Automation, Just Dial, RBL Bank and Century Textiles, among others, attracted strong buying interest from market participants as they hit new 52-week highs, signaling a bullish sentiment.
Stocks are under selling pressure
Shares of MOS Utility, Insecticides (India) and Dangee Dums, among others, hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the meters.
Sentiment meter favors bulls
Overall, the breadth of the market favored the bears as 2,123 stocks ended in the green, while 1,298 names settled in the red.
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/ahead-of-market-10-things-that-will-decide-stock-action-on-monday/articleshow/101801661.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprise at Wimbledon final with Prince William and Kate Middleton – live updates
- market insights: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide Monday’s stock action
- Android 14 warns when trying to sideload some Google app updates
- Jokowi will inaugurate the Minister of Communication and Information and a number of Wamen tomorrow Monday
- ‘Major milestone for UK trade’: UK signs deal to join Article 12 Indo-Pacific trading bloc | political news
- Get ready for the 2023 St. Clair County 4-H and Youth Fair
- Adam Zampa’s Major League Cricket shirt number is setting the internet on fire
- Real-Time Deepfake Detection: How Intel Labs Uses AI to Combat Disinformation
- Wellington International unveils expansion plans to include dressage on main show grounds with hunters and jumpers, 2nd competition stadium
- China, Russia to launch joint air, sea exercises in Sea of Japan
- Indian Prime Minister Modi and Al-Issa discuss aspects of promoting inter-religious harmony
- Erdogan expects Putin to renew Black Sea deal with Ukraine