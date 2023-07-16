market insights: Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide Monday’s stock action

Amid positive global sentiment and new inflows of foreign funds, Indian stocks, after hitting a new all-time high on Friday, ended at a record high. At the close, Nifty finished above 19,500 levels for the first time. On a weekly basis, the leading indices recorded gains of 1.2% each. Primarily, market sentiment was boosted after US inflation came to subdued levels.

Here is how analysts read the pulse of the market:

Monsoon progression and Kharif sowing trend in July will be crucial factors in determining future inflation. However, the control of inflation in the United States has instilled optimism among investors, who believe that a rate hike of 25 basis points would be enough to stabilize the American economy. This positive outlook contributed to strong buying in Indian IT stocks, despite lackluster first-quarter earnings. Consequently, the US dollar and bond yields fell. The broader Indian market traded positively, reaching record highs, on expectations of buoyant first quarter results, steady FII inflows, lower wholesale prices and low volatility (VIX). Among sectors, Nifty Bank performed weaker as it started the earnings season on a weak note. However, investors are looking forward to more earnings reports in the coming week to determine their trading direction, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services,

After breaking above the crucial resistance at 19500 (Fibonacci projection of 1.236% from the weekly taken from the recent bottom-top bottom). According to this pattern, the next upside target to watch is around 1.382% Fibonacci projection at the 19800 levels, which should be the next upside target for the Nifty for the week ahead. Immediate support is at the 19470 level, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:

US stocks end on a muted note

Stocks on Wall Street ended a winning week on a subdued note on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower despite strong profits from big banks.

After finishing higher for four straight days on the back of cooling US inflation numbers, Friday’s mixed session “should be expected,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.



The broad-based S&P 500 ended at 4,505.42, down 0.1% for the day but up 2.4% for the week.



European stocks close best week in over three months

European stocks fell slightly on Friday, but that was little changed from their biggest weekly percentage jump in more than three months on hopes that easing inflation would allow the US Federal Reserve to soon halt rate hikes. rate.

After five sessions of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.1% as oil and gas stocks fell 2.1% on falling crude prices.

The index gained nearly 3% this week, marking its best week since late March, recouping nearly all of last week’s losses.



Tech View: Long Bull Candle

A long bullish candle has formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. The chart pattern indicates an attempt at a decisive upside break of the narrow range move at the 19300-19500 levels over the past few sessions.

Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bullish candle that canceled last week’s bearish candle and closed higher. Therefore, a confirmation of an upside breakout with a follow up move on Monday is likely to open further upside for the market ahead.

Stocks with a bullish bias:

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed bullish trading on the counters of Subex, Ashok Leyland, Birlasoft, Snowman Logistics and MMTC, among others.

The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks Signal Weakness Ahead

The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Bank of Baroda, NHPC, Rashtriya Chemicals and HPCL among others.

A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.

Most active stocks by value

TCS (Rs 2171 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 2031 crore), RIL (Rs 1912 crore), Infosys (Rs 1805 crore) and Kotak Bank (Rs 1335 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE by value. Higher activity on a counter in terms of value can help identify counters with the highest turnover for the day.

Most active stocks by volume

Among the most traded stocks during the session on NSE.



Stocks showing buying interest

Shares of JBM Auto, Craftsman Automation, Just Dial, RBL Bank and Century Textiles, among others, attracted strong buying interest from market participants as they hit new 52-week highs, signaling a bullish sentiment.

Stocks are under selling pressure

Shares of MOS Utility, Insecticides (India) and Dangee Dums, among others, hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the meters.

Sentiment meter favors bulls

Overall, the breadth of the market favored the bears as 2,123 stocks ended in the green, while 1,298 names settled in the red.

(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)