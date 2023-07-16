There are several ways to measure stock market performance, including using the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But what is the Dow Jones?

To be exact, the Dow Jones, also known as the Dow or DJIA, is a price-weighted index of 30 of the most traded stocks on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq. It measures the price action of these blue chip stocks which helps show investors the direction of the stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been around since 1896, making it the longest benchmark in the US stock market. There were originally 12 companies that made up the index – all industrial stocks – including General Electric (GE), the Dow Jones reaching 30 members in 1928.

The DJIA started trading at 40.9 points and only exceeded the 1,000 level in 1972. Its all-time high of 36,585 was reached on January 3, 2022.

How does the Dow work?

The Dow Jones has a unique aspect that sets it apart from many other indices that track the US stock market. Specifically, the DJIA is price-weighted rather than capitalization-weighted.

What does that mean?

While indices such as the S&P 500 allow for higher weightings based on a component’s market capitalization or market value, the Dow Jones places greater weighting on higher-priced stocks. And these stocks have a bigger impact on the movement of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

For example, the current share price for health care stock UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is around $480, while semiconductor inventory Intel (INTC) is trading closer to $33. This means that UNH has an outsized weight (8.6%) in the Dow vs. INTC (0.6%), and its price movements have a greater influence on the performance of the Dow index.

So, say for example that UnitedHealth rises by $10 and INTC rises by only $5, the UNH stock will have twice as much influence on the performance of the index. However, the percentage change for UNH stock is only about 2%, compared to a change of more than 15% for Intel.

In the meantime, Apple (AAPL), with its $3 trillion market cap, is seven times the market cap of UnitedHealth, but its weighting in the Dow is less than half that of UNH. But in the S&P 500, AAPL’s weighting is 7.5% versus 1.1% for UNH and 0.4% for INTC since it’s a market-cap-weighted index. .

Some have criticized the Dow Jones for this type of disparity in market capitalizations. Nonetheless, over time, the more expensive Dow Jones stocks have tended to correlate with higher market capitalizations.

Why is the Dow Jones important?

The actual calculation of DJIA performance is more complex than that. As a result, it has helped the Dow gain a dedicated audience as an authentic representation of market performance.

Still, many institutional investors and index investors prefer to emulate market-cap-weighted indexes like the S&P 500 rather than the Dow Jones. But the DJIA remains a key indicator of the health of not just the stock market, but also the economy, as the companies included in the index tend to be industry leaders with both positive and stable earnings. .

Can I invest in the Dow Jones?

Although investors cannot trade the Dow Jones directly because it is an index, meaning it strictly measures the average price of the stocks it tracks, there are ways to gain exposure to it.

On the one hand, investors can buy shares in the individual Dow Stocks .

Investors can also easily buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index. Some best ETFs to do this, include SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) and the iShares Dow Jones US (YYYY).