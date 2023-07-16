Stock market rally: How I would invest 1,000 UK stocks today





Although it may not seem like it, the stock market has had a little rallying cry in recent months. Since October last year, the FTSE250 is up 10%, with FTSE100 following closely. Inflation in the UK continues to be a persistent problem. But it seems interest rate hikes by the Bank of England are slowly doing the trick. And with the US already in a new technical bull market, it may only be a matter of time before the London Stock Exchange enters a new era of growth. So the question now is how can investors capitalize on this long-term trend? We’ll take a look. What to pay attention to The UK’s flagship indices may already be up double digits. However, this does not mean that the window of opportunity is now closed. Many blue-chip UK stocks are trading below their intrinsic value as investors remain focused on near-term challenges to growth and earnings. However, successfully identifying companies that can overcome these long-term challenges gives investors the opportunity to buy at discounted prices. And as every investor knows, buying low and selling high is the ultimate strategy for building wealth. So what are the things to watch out for in this stock market rally? The biggest challenge facing almost every business today is rising interest rates. This decision can be a solid strategy to fight against inflation. But for businesses, it creates a lot of headaches. The bigger problem is that servicing the debt is getting more and more expensive. And that’s a serious problem for any company whose balance sheet is riddled with loan obligations. With more cash flow gobbled up by interest payments, profit margins are starting to feel the pinch. This is why many companies like Rolls Royce are determined to reduce their debts as quickly as possible. Therefore, when looking for cheap UK stocks to buy during this rally, I would start by filtering out companies with excessive debt. Specifically, investors should compare the percentage of operating profits that is eaten up by interest expense. If its growth is rapid, it may not be long before profits are compromised, dividends are reduced and competitors outperform innovative products. Find bargains After eliminating overburdened companies from scrutiny, there is still a lot of due diligence to be done. Careful analysis of financial statements, management team, business model, risk factors and competitive advantages are just some of the essential aspects to make an informed investment decision. However, even after identifying some of the best companies in the London Stock Exchange Exchange, that doesn’t necessarily make them the best stocks to buy. This is because paying too much for even a high quality company can be a bad investment. Determining intrinsic value can be tricky during a bull market, requiring nuance and building complex discounted cash flow models. However, multiples offer a much faster and easier approach during the early stages of a stock market rally. A rough approximation of value can be determined by comparing a stock’s P/E ratio to its historical average. Provided the discount is caused by short-term challenges rather than newly discovered fundamental issues in the company, investors can quickly identify stocks that are potentially worth investing in.

