Bond and stock markets could finally agree on Fed expectations

The bond and equity markets are finally in agreement when it comes to the Federal Reserve.

Stocks and the real yield on 10-year Treasuries have started to move in opposite directions again, according to a research note from Morgan Stanley. Real returns are the returns investors get on inflation-adjusted bonds. That’s a reversal from earlier this year, when yields and stocks both rose.

The S&P 500 index has gained around 17% this year, pushed higher by tech behemoths which have seen huge gains on the artificial intelligence craze.

Meanwhile, yields plunged in March after the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but rose slightly in the months that followed.

What caused the change? A simultaneous rally in bond yields and equities is atypical. Investors tend to favor bonds over stocks when yields are extremely high.

However, the unusual pattern this year was partly due to a disconnect between the bond market and the stock market in expectations about the path of Fed interest rates, said portfolio manager George Cipolloni. at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

Indeed, while stocks rose on the expectation that inflation would cool and the Fed cut rates as soon as possible, yields rose on the opposite expectation.

Now it looks like they’re finally on the same page, Cipolloni said.

Indeed, futures markets have shown that investors expect several rate cuts this year, before the Fed continues its hikes and hawkish comments lead to pushing those cuts back to 2024.

At the same time, yields have fallen in recent weeks on new data showing the economy is cooling.

The latest jobs report found the U.S. economy added just 209,000 jobs in June, its weakest monthly gain since a decline in December 2020.

The consumer price index report for June showed that annual inflation slowed to 3%, marking its lowest rate since March 2021. The producer price index rose only by 0.1% for the 12 months ending in June, reaching its lowest level since August 2020.

The reports also reinforced the stock market rally. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices hit 2023 highs last week.

Will yields continue to fall? Hard to say, given that the economic outlook remains cloudy.

Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of broad-market fixed income at Morgan Stanley, said he expects yields to move sideways, especially as the Fed is expected to continue raising rates next year. , inflation remaining above its target of 2%, even if the trajectory of prices increases tends to decrease.

Were not likely to see a big sale [and] unlikely to see a large gathering, he said.

China has become one of the first countries in the world to regulate generative artificial intelligence, the technology that underpins ChatGPT, reports my colleague Laura He.

The Cyberspace Administration of China revealed a set of updated guidelines last Thursday for the industry which is due to come into force on August 15.

The published version seems to be less strict than a draft published in April. This indicates that China sees opportunity in the industry which has nearly exploded this year as the country struggles to revive economic growth.

The new rules include a requirement for generative AI service providers to perform security reviews and register their algorithms with their government, if their services have the ability to engage the public.

The rules apply to services available to the general Chinese public.

Monday: Income from Citizen Financial Services.

Tuesday: June retail sales and homebuilder sentiment. Earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Wednesday: New house starts for June. Earnings from US Bancorp, First Horizon, Nasdaq, Ally Financial, Goldman Sachs, M&T and Discover.

THURSDAY: Existing home sales for June and mortgage rates.

Friday: Earnings from American Express.