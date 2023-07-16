The Risks of Cash Depletion: How Quantitative Tightening Affects the Stock Market

PM pictures

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in early March 2020, the Federal Reserve (FED) moved quickly to limit the economic fallout. It adopted a series of measures, including reducing its interest rate target to near zero and implementing large-scale purchases. US treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). These actions, known as quantitative easing (QE), involved injecting reserves into the banking system. As a result of these purchases, the Fed’s balance sheet went from around $4 trillion pre-pandemic to nearly $9 trillion by early 2022.

Quantitative easing vs tightening

QE was first used by the Fed more than a decade ago as an unconventional monetary policy tool during the Great Recession. However, its return during the COVID-19 crisis suggests it has become a more common part of the Fed crisis. toolbox. Nevertheless, economists continue to debate the effectiveness of QE and have limited knowledge of the reverse process of shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet, known as quantitative tightening (QT).

In response to inflation well above its long-term target, the Fed began easing its accommodative monetary policy in 2022. This involved ending QE in March and starting QT in June. At the end of QE, the Fed reinvested all maturing securities to maintain the size of its balance sheet. With QT, the Fed stopped reinvesting up to $30 billion in maturing Treasury bills and $17.5 billion MBS maturing each month, thus passively reducing its assets as these securities matured without being replaced. The reinvestment limits then increased to $60 billion and $35 billion, respectively, in September 2022.

FRED Data vs. SPY Price (Google Sheets chart)

The main objective of QE is to reduce long-term interest rates. By buying long-term assets, the Fed reduces their supply, thereby raising their price and lowering their yield. Lower interest rates can stimulate economic activity by reducing the cost of borrowing. While some economic models suggest that QE should have little effect since it trades one type of government liability for another, there are other theories that explain how it stimulates the economy. For example, some financial companies may have preferences for holding long-term securities, and QE may also provide a signal about future Fed policy and improve liquidity conditions in financial markets.

Unlike the debates surrounding EQ, there is much less certainty regarding the effects of QT. The Fed’s experience with reducing its balance sheet is limited to the previous episode from 2017 to 2019, and even then there is little empirical evidence available. A recent study by economists at the Fed’s Board of Governors estimated that a balance sheet reduction of about $2.5 trillion over several years would be roughly equivalent to raising the Fed’s policy rate by half a dollar. percentage point. However, the authors pointed out the considerable uncertainty associated with this estimate.

A key difference between QE and QT is their signaling effects. QE typically involves a quick and somewhat surprising response from the Fed during financial crises, which helps reassure markets. In contrast, the Fed has been cautious with QT, providing ample notice and following a fixed timeline to avoid market surprises. The Fed’s approach to QT reflects its desire to focus the market’s attention on the fed funds rate as the main instrument of monetary policy. Although QT does not produce significant announcement effects like QE, it has been found to have greater liquidity effects.

Reducing the balance sheet via QT has several purposes. He foresees further monetary tightening to bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target. Also, it helps to mitigate the interest rate risk the Fed faces when it raises rates. When the Fed tightens monetary policy and increases the interest it pays on reserves, it risks paying more on its liabilities than it earns on its assets since rates on liabilities will rise while rates on assets will remain. largely fixed. Shrinking the balance sheet reduces the likelihood of the Fed incurring losses and bolsters the credibility of its monetary policy.

Moreover, the composition of the Fed’s assets is another reason for the establishment of QT. The Fed holds a significant amount of MBS, but its balance sheet reduction plan expresses a long-term preference to hold mainly Treasuries. Policymakers and economists argue that decisions about allocating credit to different sectors of the economy should be made by Congress or the Treasury Department, rather than the Fed. However, reaching a balance sheet only for Treasuries can take time, as the rate at which MBS mature and exit the balance sheet depends on mortgage rates and homeowner refinance activity.

Finally, engaging in QT allows the Fed to free up capacity for future QE during crises. If the Fed’s balance sheet continues to expand indefinitely, it could potentially exhaust the supply of acceptable assets to buy for QE. Therefore, by implementing QT, the Fed ensures that it has some breathing room and uses QE as a countercyclical policy tool when needed.

As the stock market rebounds from the previous bear market, there are lingering risks that could impede its progress. One of these risks is the potential impact of higher interest rates, as well as the possibility of earnings disappointments. However, a more distinct and obvious risk stems from the depletion of liquidity in QT’s global banking system.

Liquidity risks

The S&P 500 (SPY) has posted a considerable increase of around 27% since bottoming out in early October. This significant rally has led to growing calls for a correction, as the index has become more expensive, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19 times global earnings per share estimates, compared to 15 times at the start of the reprise. Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will soon stop raising interest rates, which would stabilize the economy and facilitate corporate earnings growth. However, the impact of already high interest rates tends to show up with a lag, which can lead to disappointing sales and profits for businesses. If the Fed keeps rates higher for an extended period rather than cutting them, these worries could materialize. Nonetheless, the positive bank earnings reported recently suggest earnings are not currently hampering the market.

Amid these risks, the relationship between the stock market and global liquidity emerges as a crucial factor that could impact stock performance. Global money supply M2, which includes cash in checking and savings accounts, as well as assets in money market funds, remained flat year-on-year after falling 5% in 2022, as reported by Morgan Stanley. Central banks raised interest rates by selling assets, thereby extracting liquidity from the banking system and reducing the amount of money available for lending and spending. Consequently, traders and portfolio managers end up with diminished funds.

Given the historically close correlation between the M2 money supply and the S&P 500, Morgan Stanley suggests that the index should theoretically be somewhere between 3700 and 3800. This projection implies a potential decline of 15% from current levels.

TradingView

While such a sharp drop may seem unlikely given the market’s awareness of central bank-driven liquidity drain, it’s important to acknowledge the reasoning behind Morgan Stanley’s analysis. Despite expectations of lower liquidity levels, the mechanic of having less money in the system could have a negative effect on demand for stocks. Portfolio managers have already reduced their cash by capitalizing on buying stocks in recent months. Additionally, consumers could potentially cut back on spending as they deplete their cash reserves, though that impact has yet to be reflected in second-quarter earnings reports. The Fed’s commitment to intervene at the first signs of a crisis, however, gave the market the confidence to take a risk-based approach with stock buying, especially in the growth sector. While logic might lead you to believe that a Silicon Valley bank-scale collapse would be a huge wake-up call for the economy, the Fed’s immediate quantitative easing in response helped fuel this rally. The balance sheet has already fallen below pre-March levels, but this rapid spike in response to the SVB’s demise has convinced investors that the Fed will step in to save the day. But with declining liquidity, there may not be enough fuel to keep rising.

FRED Data vs. SPY Price (Google Sheets chart)

With SPY hitting a yearly high and VIX hitting a low, it may be prudent to brace for the upcoming uncertainties surrounding QT’s continuation, with the FED balance falling back below pre-SVB collapse levels. While I think a soft landing is doable and doesn’t call for a market crash, the recent run-up has made downside protection cheap and setting up hedges (especially with a strong risk-reward ratio) can be part of a healthy stock portfolio. .

business idea

Buy to Open $410 PUT Expiry Jan 2024

Sell ​​to open $405 PUT Jan 2024 expiry

Max profit: ~$443 Max loss: ~$57

Optionsstrat

Conclusion

While the stock market has made significant progress in its recovery from the bear market, it remains vulnerable with the depletion of liquidity within the global banking system, coupled with potential earnings disappointments, are risks that could influence market trajectory and performance. The general belief is that QE has a positive effect on the economy, there is less certainty about the impact of QT due to limited empirical evidence. The Fed is cautiously implementing QT to achieve additional monetary tightening, reduce losses and interest rate risk, allocate credit decisions appropriately, and preserve capacity for future QE. The uncertainties surrounding QT necessitate continued research and assessment of its effects on the economy.