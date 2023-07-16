If you are investing in the stock market, you need to understand this important concept

When the value of your investments increases, it is natural to assume that you have made money. Likewise, when their value drops, you might think you’ve lost money. Many investors see it this way, especially those new to investing, but this is actually a common mistake.

The reason why you haven’t really gained or lost money has to do with the concept of realized and unrealized gains. Here’s what these terms mean and why it’s important to understand them when investing in stocks.

Realized vs Unrealized Gains

Let’s say you invest $1,000 in a stock. After a year, its value has increased by 10%, so it is worth $1,100. You would have $100 in unrealized capital gains. The investment has gone up in value, but you haven’t sold it at that higher price yet. You would also not need to report these investment gains on your taxes.

If you sell your investment for $1,100, you now have $100 in gains made. You will have to declare them and pay capital gains tax.

Investments that you hold for more than a year before selling are considered long-term capital gains. Investments you sell within the year are short-term capital gains and are taxed as ordinary income. Long-term capital gains have lower tax rates than income tax, so it is beneficial to hold investments for longer than a year.

To summarize, realized gains are the profits you make when you sell an investment. Unrealized gains are profits that you have made on paper but have not yet locked in by selling the investment.

Realized and unrealized losses work the same way

This concept also applies to loss investing. If you invest $1,000 in a stock and its value drops to $900 a year later, you will have $100 in unrealized losses. If you sell, it becomes $100 of realized losses.

A common wisdom in investing is that you haven’t lost money until you sell. You may have losses on paper, but if you continue to hold your investment, it could rebound. While that doesn’t mean you should hang on to every loser in your portfolio, if you think a stock is a good investment, give it time to recover.

Why the concept of realized and unrealized gains is important

Having an understanding of realized and unrealized gains is important so you can make the best investment decisions for your taxes.

Unrealized gains are a huge plus for long-term investors. No matter how much your investments increase in value, you don’t have to pay tax on your unrealized gains. This is one of the reasons why buying and holding quality stocks is such an effective strategy. You can create more and more wealth without increasing your tax liability.

A common mistake new investors make is making gains too quickly. For example, their $10,000 investment in a stock goes up to $11,000, so they sell. This is an example of short-term thinking, which you want to avoid. This stock could be worth twice as much in 10 years. By selling too soon, you give up future value for quick cash. You will also have to pay taxes on this $1,000 profit.

The thing to always keep in mind is that investing is for long term wealth creation. Your main goal should be to regularly invest money in quality investments. These can be funds that invest in a large number of stocks, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or individual stocks that you choose yourself.

You shouldn’t need to sell investments too often unless you no longer believe a stock is worth owning. Otherwise, it’s usually best to sit back and let your investments grow.