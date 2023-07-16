Benchmark rises 35.55 points – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper





KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index rose 35.55 points or 1.73% during the trading week between July 9 and July 13 to stand at 2,084.93 points. The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class “A” shares, rose 2.38% to 391.25 points during the reporting period. Meanwhile, the free float index which measures the performance of stocks actually traded rose 1.54% or 2.16 points to settle at 144.05 during the week in review. A total of 45.41 million shares were traded during the review week through 310,890 trades which amounted to over Rs 16.27 billion. The weekly turnover fell more than 8.85% from the previous week when 45.03 million shares changed hands through 308,798 trades totaling Rs 17.86 billion. Meanwhile, the average daily turnover last week was over 3.57 billion rupees and it fell to 3.25 billion rupees this week. The benchmark had opened at 2,049.38 points on Sunday and was up 28.38 points to close at 2,077.76 points. The market lost 0.80 points to settle at 2,076.96 points on Monday, before losing 4.72 points to close at 2,072.24 points on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the market gained 23.31 points but then fell 12.62 points on Thursday to settle at 2,084.93 points for the week. Apart from hydropower, the remaining subgroups landed in the green this week. Development banks lead the pack of winners, up 14.12% to 3,874.21 points, followed by microfinance, up 3.90% to 4,010.47 points; finance increased by 70.11% to 1,928.11 points; manufacturing and processing by 3.53% to 5,612.77 points; mutual funds rose 3.41% to 0.49 points; others rose 2.63% to 39.52 points; trading rose 2.07% to 2,642.49 points; and non-life insurance gained 1.79 percent to 196.11 points; banking by 1.47% to 1,218.55 points; investment of 1.40% at 1,218.55 points; investment of 1.40 percent to 72.60 points; hotels and tourism by 0.74% to 5,810.02 points and life insurance by 0.22 26.71% to 11,998.13 points. Meanwhile, hydropower fell 0.09% to 2,384.54 points. A version of this article appears in the July 16, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/benchmark-index-advances-by-3555-points The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos