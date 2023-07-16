Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
Equity futures were little changed in Sunday evening trading ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts down 0.06%. Futures contracts connected to the Nasdaq 100 0.07% less.
Equities are coming off a winning week which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average gain 2.3% to record its best weekly gain since March. THE S&P500 And Nasdaq Compound added 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively. On Friday, the Dow gained 113.89 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P and Nasdaq fell 0.1% and 0.18% respectively.
The moves came on the heels of strong earnings from big banks and weaker inflation reports that lifted investor sentiment. This bolstered some hopes that the Federal Reserve might be able to reduce inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.
“It’s the Goldilocks scenario, it’s inflation coming down with near-record unemployment,” Kathryn Rooney Vera, chief market strategist at StoneX, told CNBC’s “Last Call” on Friday. “Yes, people have problems…with prices, but they have jobs. The evidence is increasingly supportive of the soft landing view, and pristine disinflation is what makes the mad.”
The second quarter earnings season gathers momentum this week with results from major financial institutions such as Bank of America, Morgan Stanley And Goldman Sachs. Results are also expected from United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands and tech giants You’re here And netflix.
Wall Street is preparing for a dark season with declining profits. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to fall more than 7% from a year ago, according to FactSet.
This week also ushers in the Fed’s “blackout period” ahead of its July policy meeting. Traders predict a nearly 97% chance the central bank will raise interest rates later this month, after suspending hikes in June, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
