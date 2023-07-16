Deflation in China, U.S. Stock Market Performance and Falling Energy Prices in the Middle East – Macrobond Financial

In this week’s charts, we take a fresh look at the performance of the US stock market in July and examine the impact of London Underground and New York Underground use on commercial property prices. We compare the government bond yields of Spain, France and Germany with those of the EU, and highlight fears of possible deflation in China. In addition, we examine the effects of lower energy prices on fiscal balances in the Middle East and Africa and highlight immigration trends in the UK. Finally, we assess the relationship between parliamentary terms and revenue growth from Blair to Sunak.

Deciphering July performance patterns: analysis of the US stock market (S&P 500)





This chart analyzes the performance of the US stock market (S&P 500) during the month of June. It uses data from 1928 to 2023 to show the average performance of the index up to a specific date in the month. For example, 4th of July values ​​represent the average performance of the S&P 500 index up to that date for each 4th of July from 1928 to 2023.

The graph consists of two sections. The first section is a simple line chart that illustrates the typical pattern of the US stock market. It shows that the market tends to start strong at the beginning of the month, stabilize and drop slightly to about two-thirds, then rebound towards the end. On average, at the end of July, the monthly market performance is 1.4%.

The second section is a single bubble chart where the size of each bubble corresponds to the strength of the performance figure for the month to date. The bubble representing July 2, for example, has a cumulative figure of 0.3% and is the smallest bubble. Conversely, the bubble representing July 28 has posted a performance of 2.1% since the beginning of the month and is the biggest bubble.

Recovery trends and real estate implications: use of the London Underground and the New York Underground

This graph examines the use of the London Underground and New York Underground from 1st From March 2020 to 2023. It uses daily data to track passenger levels on each day of the week and expresses these levels as a percentage of pre-pandemic levels.

We can see that on average, London and New York are seeing a gradual return to what was considered normal. London Underground usage is around 80% of pre-pandemic levels, while New York City Underground usage is around 70%. Could the upward trends in these charts bode well for a recovery over time in offices, retail and commercial real estate more broadly? Or will the new normal of reluctance to travel on Mondays and Fridays continue to weigh on these sectors?

Comparative analysis of government bond yields: Spain, France, Germany and EU

This chart uses macro bond yield curve analysis to illustrate the full maturity structure of selected European country government bonds. We chose Spain, France and Germany and compared them to the EU.

The EU pays more to borrow with its common bonds than the major members of the bloc, which reduces the attractiveness of common issuance for these countries and emboldens opponents of new debt sales. During last year’s global bond sale, EU borrowing costs rose faster than those of many member states.

Today, they have exceeded French borrowing costs, even though the EU’s AAA credit rating eclipses France’s AA status. At shorter maturities, Brussels yields are even higher than those paid by Spain and Portugal – long considered among the bloc’s riskiest debt markets.

Deflationary Concerns in China: Unraveling the CPI’s Rapid Decline

As the world gratefully watches the apparent cooling in US inflation, China’s latest CPI numbers are potentially falling too quickly, raising concerns about deflation in the world’s second-largest economy.

In the heatmap above, we’ve broken down the Chinese CPI data, highlighting an uptrend in red and a downtrend in blue. The latest headline CPI figure fell to 0% in June, but we can still see a significant increase in clothing and tourism, which may have been boosted by China’s reopening. Worryingly, there are large blue areas in food and energy, which add up to 45% of the weight of the overall CPI. Specifically, pork and beef prices are cooling significantly, along with fuel and transportation.

Fiscal Balance Trends in Emerging Markets: Impact of Lower Energy Prices in the Middle East and Africa

This chart examines fiscal balances in a universe of emerging markets and expresses them as a percentage of their respective GDPs. The bars represent the 2023 value, while the markers represent the 2022 values. Countries are color coded according to the region they belong to, as indicated by the legend.

This color code helps highlight some interesting big trends in emerging markets. First of all, we see that the budget balances of almost all the countries of the Middle East have deteriorated, perhaps due to the drop in energy prices. African countries seem to have improved their situation over the past year, perhaps for the same reason?

Unveiling UK immigration trends: changes in European and non-European migration and labor shortages

This graph examines UK immigration levels from 2010 to the end of 2022 using long-term migration data. The figures are based on rolling 12-month estimates and are categorized into EU immigrants, non-EU and UK immigrants. Over time, migration from the EU has gradually decreased while immigration from outside the EU has increased, with a significant change after Brexit. Given that overall immigration has actually increased, it’s worth noting that the UK is suffering from a severe labor shortage and the jury is divided on whether the pandemic or Brexit are to blame.

Exploring Real Income Trends in the UK: Assessing the Impact of Parliamentary Mandates on Income Growth from Blair to Sunak

This chart looks at real income growth across percentile bands over the last 6 UK Parliaments. From Blair’s landslide victory in 1997, to his second term (the kaleidoscope has been shaken), to Sunak today, we examine how real incomes have changed over parliamentary terms. We highlight the 10th and 90th percentiles in midnight blue and crimson red respectively to show the divergence in real income growths. All other gray lines in between represent the other income percentile brackets (20th, 30th, 40th, 60th, 80th). It’s clear that UK revenue growth has been declining for some time, but what could be the culprits? The GFC? Austerity? Brexit? The pandemic? Or maybe it’s the combination of it all…