Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Posts 1.9% Gain on WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bullish sentiments in the first three trading sessions. However, profit taking by investors caused the market to close in the red in the past two sessions. Still, the benchmark managed to gain 861 points in the week ended July 15, 2023 and close at 45,068 points, up 1.9% WoW. Market participation remained healthy with daily volume traded averaging 352 million shares, compared to an average of 265 million shares in the prior week, up 33% WoW. Market performance was characterized by the IMF Boards’ approval of the SBA (stand-by arrangement) and the inflow of $1.2 billion. Further support was provided by the influx of US$2.0 billion from Saudi Arabia and US$1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates. The inflows would be reflected in next week’s reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which are expected to cross the $8 billion mark after 9 months. As of July 7, reserves held by SBP amounted to US$4.5 billion. As a result, PKR gained 0.11% WoW to close at PKR277.6/US$. Other major news feeds during the week include: 1) measures taken to broaden the tax base, 2) July-May LSMI production was down 9.87% YoY, 3) remittances for FY23 fell 13.6% year on year to $27 billion, 4) car sales fell 82% in June and 59% in the last fiscal year, 5) the GoP announced that it will mobilize an additional PKR 3.2 trillion from electricity consumers and 6) during the period January to May, 4.88 million domestically produced mobile phones. Chemicals, automotive parts and accessories, and leather and tanneries were the top performers. Closed-end mutual funds, technology and communications, and textile spinning were among the worst performers. In terms of flows, strong net sales were recorded by mutual funds with a net sale of US$5.97 million. The individual absorbed most of the sale with a net purchase of US$3.93 million. The best performing scripts were: during the week: UNITY, HCAR, COLG, PSMC and AIRLINK, while the laggards included: GADT, UPFL, SHEL, PGLC and TRG. The stock market should remain positive, due to the increase in foreign exchange reserves and the consecutive improvements in the PKR/USD pair. The market is currently offering an attractive valuation. However, the upcoming results could put pressure on bullish sentiment due to the retrospective imposition of the super tax. Investors are urged to take a cautious approach to scrip selection and focus on stocks with dollar-denominated revenue streams (Tech and E&P) and companies with healthy dividend yields.

