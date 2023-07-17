Zimplow becomes the 14th counter of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

Zimplow Holdings Limited’s listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) on Friday to become the 14th counter on the US dollar-denominated counter, is a confirmation of the stock exchange’s growth.

The diversified company recently decided to delist from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and remove the company’s shares from the ZSE’s main board through voluntary termination of listing in accordance with section 11 of the requirements of registration of the ZSE.

Speaking at the official registration ceremony in Victoria Falls, ZSE President Ms Caroline Sandura said that the VFEX had attracted six registrations since the start of the year, which is a milestone for the young scholarship created in 2020.

It has indeed been a tremendous year for VFEX as today (Friday) Zimplow becomes the 14th company to go public. We are proud of VFEX because we had six transmitters in the first half, she said.

Ms. Sandura said Zimplow’s listing represents a significant step in the meter’s growth trajectory.

She said VFEX is committed to creating a vibrant capital market in Zimbabwe and Zimplow’s listing is a clear indication of the new exchange’s growth and potential.

Ms. Sandura assured the company that the listing will create value for the company which will benefit from the ability to raise capital in hard currencies, trade on or across borders, allow investors to repatriate their dividends, benefit from tax incentives for shareholders and potential investors, flexibility in raising external capital and reduced trading costs for investors from listing.

I call on other businesses to take advantage of these benefits as well and consider listing on the VFEX. The Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone presents investment opportunities as a leading financial services hub in Africa, Ms. Sandura added as she commended the government for creating an enabling environment which attracted 14 issuers in just three years.

Founded in the 1930s, Zimplow is Zimbabwe’s leading engineering company with years of providing innovative solutions to the agricultural, mining and construction sectors.

The company plays an important role in promoting sustainable development and social responsibility in Zimbabwe.

Its chairman, Mr. Godfrey Manhambara, said the listing will help boost the export campaign of the company that exports to the region.

This is indeed a momentous opportunity for us as Zimplow as we take this company to a different level of growth, expansion, and diversification while remaining true to our values ​​and founding philosophy.

Zimplow sits in the middle of other sectors and its exposure makes it a key player.

We are very proud of what we have accomplished in the past and look forward to using these clusters to achieve what we want to achieve. We as Zimplow are looking at the benefits of visibility as VFEX is an entry into the Zimbabwean economy and we believe this exchange gives us the opportunity to raise that much needed capital much easier and faster, a-t -he declares.

Added Mr. Manhambara, the migration to VFEX will enable the group to embark on foreign currency capital raising initiatives, thereby bolstering the group’s efforts to acquire new original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with respect to the three clusters (agriculture, mining and infrastructure, logistics and locomotives .

VFEX, launched in October 2020, is a subsidiary of the ZSE created to launch the Offshore Financial Services Center (OFSC) for the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone.

This is part of efforts to attract global capital and restore foreign investors’ confidence in Zimbabwe’s capital markets and help businesses raise foreign currency capital. Companies listed on the VFEX include Innscor Africa, Seed Co International Limited, Caledonia Mining Corporation, Padenga Holdings, Bindura Nickel Corporation, Nedbank Zimbabwe, Simbisa Brands Limited, Karo Holdings Limited, National Foods Limited, Axia Corporation Limited, West Property Holdings and First Capital Bank.

The fast-growing USD-denominated exchange offers various incentives, including governments increasing the retention rate of VFEX-listed exporters to 100%, which has been a pull factor for companies.

The platform enables companies in Zimbabwe, the Sadc region and the rest of Africa to raise capital in foreign currencies.

All international companies with investments in Zimbabwe can apply to be listed on VFEX.

The government is committed to VFEX remaining a Vision 2030 compliant forex market. @ncubeleon.