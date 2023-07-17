Hong Kong Stock Exchange Delays Trading Amid Typhoon Warning By Investing.com







Investing.com– Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on Monday announced a postponement of its morning trading session citing unfavorable weather conditions, as the city cowered from its first major typhoon or tropical cyclone this year. HKEX said morning trading in its securities and derivatives markets will be delayed after the Hong Kong Observatory issued a No. 8 warning signal early Monday as Typhoon Talim approached at less than 300 kilometers from the city. Level 8 is the third highest alert level for severe weather in the city, and other public services, including buses and trains, are also expected to slow operations for the day. Warning #8 is in effect until 1200 HKT (0400 GMT). HKEX said trading could resume in the afternoon session if the warning is lifted. But all of the day’s trading sessions could also be canceled if the warning is maintained, HKEX said in a statement posted on its website. Talim is Hong Kong’s first major typhoon of the year and is expected to hit the city with heavy rain and strong winds, the Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement. Parts of the city have already been battered by winds of over 90 kilometers per hour on Sunday, which toppled trees and damaged buildings. “According to the current forecast track, Talim will pass within 300 kilometers south-southwest of Hong Kong this morning,” the Hong Kong Observatory said in a statement. The observatory also warned of flooding in low-lying areas on Monday and that the typhoon is expected to make landfall later on Monday. Parts of China are also expected to be affected by the storm.

