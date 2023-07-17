A huge stock market bubble could be about to burst

koyu/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market seemed to defy expectations in 2023, me included. I have been quite bearish in the market for good reasons. I have learned in the nearly 30 years that I have followed the market, going back to my internship days in the late 1990s to my buy-side trading days as a domestic and international equity trader at a multi-billion long-short asset manager before, during and after the great crisis financial and more recently working for myself, that when something doesn’t make sense in the market, there’s a good reason, and you have to be extremely careful.

This does not mean that you have to be short in the market. Simply raising money and sticking to the highest quality long positions can be enough, which is how I currently position myself. After all, it was one of the Fed’s most aggressive, if not the most aggressive, rate hike cycles in decades, resulting in rate hikes of 500 basis points in about a year. On top of that, many investors and analysts have repeatedly called that the Fed will be done as early as March, but the Fed hasn’t finished, and at least one more July rate hike appears to be in the works, and likely a another in the fall, which creates even more risk.

If one had looked back to December 2021 and said the Fed would raise rates by 500 basis points and the real 10-year yield would rise from -1.2% to 1.6% in just 18 months , and that the S&P 500 would be down just a mere 6%, we’d laugh.

Things seemed to be working rather normally until mid-March, when the S&P 500 was trading around 3,800, and flirting with much lower levels, as real rates were about to explode higher following the Jay Powell’s testimony to Congress that more rate hikes would be needed to bring inflation back below the Fed’s 2% target.

Things have changed around SVB

But then something changed and SVB failed; rates fell dramatically for a time, allowing financial conditions to ease and helping equities rise. But something else also happened because profits were suddenly better than expected. The easing of financial conditions seemed to reassure investors that a recession would be delayed, which helped to improve the financial situation.

But what followed became what I think is the most ultimate, in the most basic form, a bull trap, explained in another way that I feel is the ultimate gamma compression. We’ve seen gamma compression in shoddy names in 2021, like FUBO, Lemonade, or Roku. Lots of people laughed, said I didn’t understand the market or was just wrong.

The compression

We now see something similar developing but on a much larger scale. Today’s upward move in the market appears to be nothing more than a trade, where investors are selling the implied volatility of the S&P 500 and then hedging that risk either by buying implied volatility hedges in the money, or by dispersing that short volatility risk into a basket of S&P 500 stocks. the decline. The problem is that once it does, it will be deflated, and given how out of whack market valuations are, there will be very little to support the market when it reverses.

It’s very easy to see to some extent; it began in mid-March and is visible when the 30-day implied volatility for an S&P 500 at-the-money option began to decline, while the 30-day implied volatility for similar options began to rise for Meta (META ), Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN).

Bloomberg

Typically, when implied volatility rises, a stock’s price falls, but in this case, the stock’s price was actually up. When the price of a stock starts to rise and the implied volatility of that price starts to rise, this is the first warning sign that what is starting is gamma compression, or when investors start buying stock options. ‘purchase.

Bloomberg

Confirmation tends to occur when the stock price increases, implied volatility increases, and SKEW decreases. This happened as the implied volatility of Meta’s 110% one-month option was rising faster than the indicated 90% one-month volatility option. In this case, the request was to own the calls on the put options.

Bloomberg

This was also the case for Amazon and the case of Alphabet. As implied volatility rose, the SKEW fell, again indicating a hold for traders to own the calls.

Bloomberg

This trade has been going on for months now in rotation and, since the beginning of June, this trade has extended to the 7 major stocks of the S&P 500; as the implied volatility of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta and Nvidia generally increases at this time, the implied volatility of the S&P 500 falls. It’s hard to pinpoint an exact time, but it happened around the beginning of June.

Bloomberg

Additionally, we’ve seen the SKEW index rise significantly over the past few weeks as investors look to hedge against tail risk, of course, while the VIX index drops sharply, which also started around mid -March.

Bloomberg

A short volatility trade

So, again, the current stock market move appears to be nothing more than a short volatility trade or, in other words, a short volatility dispersion trade. I believe this means selling the volatile index, buying the volatility of the index components, and hedging the trade by buying the shares of the index components. It also appears to potentially involve buying the currency index’s implied volatility. Of course, option dealers have to hedge all of that as well, and in essence I think it creates gamma compression or a trade that forces option dealers to buy the underlying stock, and the higher the price of the stock goes up, the more of that stock that needs to be bought to stay hedged.

SVB created a unique opportunity for this to grow as, following SVB, the Fed eased financial conditions by letting its balance sheet grow; this easing of financial conditions allowed implied volatility to begin to decline, allowing this trade to take hold. In addition, interest rates and the dollar fell sharply, also contributing to the easing of financial conditions. Easing financial conditions allowed implied volatility to decline and equity prices to rise.

Bloomberg

I think this is why rising rates have not affected equities in recent weeks, as I expected, because despite rising rates, financial conditions have actually continued to ease. And as long as financial conditions remain soft or ease further and the implied volatility of the index is pushed lower, this trade can continue to work.

However, if financial conditions were to start to tighten, the implied volatility of the S&P 500 would eventually start to rise, which would begin a rather unpleasant unwinding process. Additionally, earnings seasons create another risk for this trade.

This week may allow such an event to occur because on Wednesday there will be a VIX options expiration, and on Friday there will be a stock options expiration. This will release a lot of positive gamma from the market, which can create increased volatility as the cushion of a positive gamma environment evaporates.

I don’t believe that’s the environment that many investors think it’s about; this appears to be a great short volatility dispersion trade, and when this trade unravels I think it will be an excruciating process as there are no fundamentals in this market to support current valuations. Stocks are worth much less, based on PE ratios and even compared to bonds.

Be careful there.