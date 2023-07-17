Stock Market Today: Global Equities Pull Back After China Reports Weaker Than Expected 2Q Growth





Comment this story Comment BANGKOK shares fell in Asia and Europe on Monday after China recorded weaker growth than expected in the last quarter. Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel. The German DAX fell less than 0.1% to 16,097.87 and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7% to 7,323.91. Britain’s FTSE fell 0.1% to 7,424.61. The future of the S&P 500 was virtually unchanged. That of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday and the market in Hong Kong was closed due to a typhoon. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,209.63 after China reported its economy grew at an annual rate of 6.3% in April-June. This is better than the 4.5% expansion in the January-March quarter, but well below expectations of over 7%. The economy is expected to slow further in the coming months, although investors expect action from Beijing to support growth. Thus, the data will be considered from the perspective of how it will influence policy decisions at the upcoming Politburo meeting in late July, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. In Seoul, the Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,619.00, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7,298.50. Bangkok’s SET gained 0.8% and India’s Sensex rose 0.5%. On Friday, Wall Street’s latest winning week came to a mixed end after stronger-than-expected earnings reports from several major U.S. companies. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% while the Dow Jones rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. Earnings reporting season is just beginning and once again Wall Street expectations are low. Analysts predict the worst drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the spring of 2020. It would mark a third consecutive quarter where profits have fallen. Such expectations are essential for the financial markets, because one of the main factors driving the price of a stock is the profit made by the company. Wall Street nonetheless rebounded strongly this week on growing optimism about the other major lever driving stock prices: how much investors are willing to pay for every dollar of corporate earnings. Two reports earlier this week showed that inflation continued to slow in the United States economy in June. That bolstered investor hopes that the Federal Reserve is about to feel comfortable enough to halt its meteoric interest rate hike campaign. The Fed has already raised its federal funds rate to a range of 5% to 5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year. High rates reduce inflation by slowing the economy and putting downward pressure on stock prices and other types of investments. The Fed is still expected to raise rates one more time at its next meeting in two weeks. But traders are widely betting that this will be the last upside of the cycle. A report on Friday suggested consumers are feeling much better about the economy thanks to slowing inflation and a still strong job market. A preliminary reading of a University of Michigan survey showed consumer sentiment at its highest level since September 2021, although lower-income consumers are not feeling as positive. Strong US consumer spending has been a key pillar in keeping the economy out of a recession. They continued to spend despite high interest rates as employers continued to hire more workers. In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.12 to $74.30 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell $1.12 to $78.77 a barrel. The dollar slipped to 138.49 Japanese yen from 138.82 yen. It has recently weakened amid speculation that the Bank of Japan may soon change its ultra-loose monetary policy. This could reduce the gap between higher yields in the United States and other markets where interest rates have been raised sharply, and in Japan, where the benchmark rate has been held at minus 0.1% for a decade. The euro fell from $1.1229 to $1.1241. Offer this item gift item

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/07/17/stock-market-china-rates-inflation/6f5580cc-245c-11ee-9201-826e5bb78fa1_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos