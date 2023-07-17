Business
Helsinki Stock Exchange sees weak first two quarters, possibly strong second half | News
Market values on the Helsinki Stock Exchange have fallen more than eight percent since the start of the year.
A sharp drop in March set Finland apart from other parts of the world, as European and US markets bottomed, Finnish stocks continued to fall.
Compared to the start of the year, European stock prices are up 9% and US stocks are up 17%.
Why is Helsinki different?
According to the Nordea strategist Dear AlavaFinland’s poor performance is due to the fact that there are many similar companies in the country that are strongly affected by economic cycles.
“We have businesses that are sensitive to the economic cycle that have clearly underperformed, for example the fast-growing technology companies in the United States,” she said.
For example, the outlook for forestry and steel companies darkened in the spring. They are relatively large in Finland compared to other stock markets.
Investment Director of S-Bank Mika Leskinen told Yle that one of the main reasons for the poor performance of the Helsinki Stock Exchange (formerly Nasdaq Helsinki) is the continued rise in interest rates. He said he doesn’t think cyclical sensitivity had a big impact on performance.
“I would say that interest rate developments, developments in the Finnish economy and the outlook for individual companies had the biggest impact,” Leskinen said.
According to an analyst from OP Financial Group, Carl Gyllingthe reasons for the development of the stock market can be summarized in three factors: rising interest rates, demand uncertainty, and increased business spending on wages and services.
“At the start of the year, the economy showed signs of good sustainability. However, there are still uncertainties in the outlook for business growth, which have been reflected in stock prices,” Gylling said.
Some have debated on social media whether the recent string of scandals that have plagued the Prime Minister Petteri Orpocoalition government (NCP) may have had negative effects on the Finnish stock market.
But the three experts consulted by Yle said they did not believe the measures taken by the government were reflected in current share prices.
Cautious optimism for the end of the year
Banking experts are cautiously optimistic about the performance of stock markets for the rest of the year.
According to Leskinen, share prices in Finland have remained low for so long that there are good opportunities for new investments.
However, he is concerned about the international economic cycle.
“I think there is a small stock market bubble in the United States, especially among the big tech companies. I expect the US stock market to be quite slow for the rest of the year. The stock market Finn tends to follow trends in US equities,” he said.
“I think from now on, whether global stock markets go up or down, the Helsinki market will outperform the United States in relative terms for the rest of the year,” he said.
Meanwhile, OP’s Gylling said he thought the outlook was mixed, with the manufacturing and consumer-focused sectors looking unclear. Services and sectors such as engineering, on the other hand, should be strong for the rest of the year, according to the analyst.
Alava expected a recovery in the global economic cycle. However, she said the next earnings season was still murky.
According to Nordea’s Alava, component shortages and high costs following the interest rate pandemic are beginning to ease, making it easier for Finnish businesses to operate.
“Looking forward, things look reasonably good,” she summed up.
Interest rates could dictate the stock market
Inflation, or consumer price inflation, has slowed again in the United States. In June, it was three percent. At its peak, inflation was above 8% in 2022.
The news received a positive reaction in the stock market.
Nordea’s Alava was of the opinion that inflation will also decrease in Europe. This would help businesses, as central banks would be under less pressure to raise interest rates.
“In the United States, inflation was the first to accelerate, so it makes sense that it will also be the first to subside. Slowing inflation will improve equity valuation multiples and reduce funding costs. businesses and households,” Alava said.
Leskinen said stock markets may be too bullish on interest rates right now and central banks won’t cut interest rates even if inflation slows.
“We’ve had an exceptional time in history. Interest rates have gone from zero to more or less normal. I really don’t think rates are going to go down much in the future unless we don’t. let’s have a really bad recession,” he noted.
