Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday July 17
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. The power of the Dow
Stocks are heading into this week on a positive wave. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed slightly on Friday, all three major US indices closed a strong week. In fact, the blue-chip Dow had its best week since March, ending all five days higher. After weaker but still strong jobs numbers for June and improving inflation numbers, investors are eager to see what the Federal Reserve will do at its policy-making meeting later this month- this. The market is betting that the central bank will resume its rate hike program after a pause last month, but with economic numbers looking strong, the question becomes how much longer the Fed will continue to hike. Follow live market updates.
2. Earnings flow in
A Tesla Inc. store in Beijing, China on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Investors got a taste of the new earnings season last week with reports from PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase and Delta Air Lines. This week is getting even busier with several big names on the schedule, including netflix And You’re here. Will the ride be bumpy this term? Wall Street thinks so. Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall more than 7% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Here are the top companies on deck this week:
Tuesday: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley (before the bell)
Wednesday: Goldman Sachs (before the bell); Netflix, Tesla, IBM, United Airlines (after the bell)
THURSDAY: Johnson & Johnson, American airlines (before the bell)
3. Call of Duty: Armistice
A scene from “Call of Duty Modern Warfare”.
Source: Call of Duty Modern Warfare
sony ceased its standoff against MicrosoftThe deal to buy the Call of Duty game maker ActivisionBlizzard, just a few days before the conclusion of the agreement. Sony, which makes the PlayStation console, had expressed concerns as recently as last month that the Microsoft-Activision deal would be anti-competitive, effectively giving the tech giant exclusive control over the lucrative Call of Duty franchise. But on Sunday, the two parties said they had reached a long-term agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation after the deal was struck with Activision. Although it’s not certain, Microsoft’s chances of succeeding have increased significantly after federal courts rejected attempts by the Federal Trade Commission to stop the deal. Microsoft and Activision aim to sew it up on Tuesday.
4. The Collapse of the Media
Scene from Netflix’s “Squid Game”
Source: Netflix
With writers and actors on strike shutting down production, low ad revenue and continued streaming losses hurting bottom lines, blockbusters are dwindling and traditional television is on the way out, the American media industry is in deep trouble. Neither path forward is particularly beautiful either. Netflix, the big disruptor, is set to launch media revenue this Wednesday. While the streaming giant is in relatively good shape, its stock has rebounded from last year’s slump, and it can rely on international productions during the strikes, its rivals are increasingly facing a series of crises. existential. For example, Disney CEO Bob Iger effectively put his company’s television assets, including its ABC broadcast network, up for sale last week after revealing that the television business was doing worse than it expected. feared him. Will consolidation and fire sales be the answer? CNBC’s Lillian Rizzo breaks it down.
5. Russia kills the grain deal
Bulk carriers are moored at the grain terminal in the port of Odessa, Ukraine, on April 10, 2023.
Living in Amstrup AFP | Getty Images
Russia has moved away from Black Sea Grains Agreement, hours before it expires, threatening the food security of millions of people. The agreement, which was first reached a year ago, allowed Ukraine to export grain to several markets. The move comes after Turkey, a key facilitator of the grain pact, dropped its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership, angering Russia. Elsewhere, Russia has claimed Ukraine rammed a bridge connecting Russia to Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Vladimir Putin’s forces illegally annexed for nine years. There is. Follow live war updates.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Rohan Goswami, Jordan Novet, Lillian Rizzo, Ruxandra Iordache and Natasha Turak contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/17/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-july-17.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday July 17
- Global Educators Leverage Technology and Innovation to Upgrade Jewish Studies
- Shehbaz Sharif paves the way for his brother Nawaz Sharif to ‘make Pakistan great’
- President Joko Widodo today appointed two members of Wantimpres
- Suta saris | The Suta sisters were spotted by Karan Johar, dressing Bollywood actors and walking around the Sutas Kolkata store
- During the season, Kirk Cousins avoids football work one day a week
- Kate Middleton wears a green Roland Mouret dress for the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final
- Spotlight on judge in Trump documents case intensifies following controversial earlier decision – KSNF/KODE
- Elton John Supports Kevin Spacey During Actor’s Sexual Assault Trial
- Album archives will be canceled within 2 days. Download the photo now.
- Xi Jinping has a Russian albatross around his neck
- More than 1,300 US flights canceled as severe storms target northeast