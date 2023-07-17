The Law and the Evolution of the UK Stock Market Over Time: A Tough Game

In a recent article from Harvard Law School’s Corporate Governance Forum, we drew attention to the decline in UK stock markets and looked at various possible explanations for this trend. Hectic reform activity is currently underway, including a series of proposals by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) aimed at simplifying the registration regime in the UK, justified by the fact that the FCA wants to ensure that the UK public markets remain an attractive and trusted place to register companies in order to support growth and innovation. in a new paper we approach the issues involved from a historical perspective.

The United Kingdom has, apart from the United States, a particularly well-developed stock market, the origins of which date back to the 16e century. One could therefore assume that the current weakness in the stock markets is an aberration. Moreover, the focus on reform to fix things seems entirely logical given an influential legal and financial thesis that strong legal investor protection is an essential requirement for a vibrant stock market. We show in our article that when it comes to the strength of UK stock markets and the role of laws in promoting the development of stock markets, the situation is more complicated than the above implies. Britain, despite being a stock market citadel, has periodically suffered severe stock market reversals over time and to the extent that stock markets have flourished it has been as much in spite as because of the law .

We begin our article by providing context in the form of a brief overview of the legal issues thesis that proper investor protection is a crucial prerequisite for a well-developed stock market. We then discuss developments in the UK in chronological order. As we describe, in the 1690s the UK saw its first substantial wave of business start-ups, creating a market for company shares. Stock market activity then calmed down considerably, but the situation changed markedly in 1719 and 1720. As the stock prices of existing companies rose considerably, opportunistic business promoters started many companies, sometimes simply to take advantage of the unloading shares on willing investors at the earliest opportunity. The pop-up businesses involved were derisively called bubbles. The enactment of legislation later called The Bubble Act set the stage for a stock market crash in the second half of 1720 that brought the frenzy to an abrupt and lasting end.

The Bubble Act prohibited, and provided penalties for, any company that acted as a body corporate or raised capital through the issue of transferable shares without specific authorization by statute or royal charter. Many commentators argue that the legislation significantly deterred business growth in the UK until it was repealed in 1825. This is doubtful.

The enactment of the Bubble Act shows that UK lawmakers could enact laws designed to hamper stock markets. However, it is unlikely that the legislation has had a substantial and lasting negative impact on business development. Britain experienced the industrial revolution in the second half of the 18e century and the first decades of the 19th century despite the Bubble Act, manufacturing companies at its core rarely needing to consider adopting the corporate form because they operated on a modest scale and could finance operations without relying on the markets of capital. Additionally, by the time the Bubble Act was repealed, over 200 companies had shares traded on the London Stock Exchange, primarily because with utility-related companies it was time consuming but possible for owners to generate the public support needed to achieve parliamentary incorporation.

While the Bubble Act was a positive, if not particularly powerful, obstacle to the development of listed society in Britain, a different anti-stock charge, a counterproductive neglect of stock markets, can be brought against UK lawmakers. from the middle of the 19e century until the first decades of the 20e century. At that time, regulation of publicly traded companies was rudimentary, with caveat emptor being the order of the day. Mid-19e The Companies Act of the Century greatly simplified the formation of companies but offered little explicit protection to investors. The indices used by contemporary empirical researchers to measure the quality of company law illustrate this point, with UK company law scores very low by contemporary standards until well into the 20e century.

It can be argued that regulatory neglect has had a negative impact on the UK economy, with the UK losing economic pre-eminence to the US and Germany, in part because UK companies operating in key sectors struggled to raise enough equity on satisfactory terms. In fact, it is debatable whether Britain failed economically at the end of the 19e and early 20e centuries. Furthermore, industrial and commercial enterprises in the United Kingdom at this time generally needed only a combination of retained earnings, bank loans and privately raised capital to operate successfully. For commercial companies seeking to go public, stock markets were generally well developed, both in London and in a number of provincial (regional) centres.

In 1914, government officials responded to the outbreak of World War I by abruptly abandoning the hands-off approach to stock markets that had previously governed and dramatically reducing their operation to pave the way for government borrowing to finance the war. The same thing happened when World War II broke out in 1939. In the years that followed, with respect to statutory regulation of listed companies, the pre-WWI laissez-faire position world has tended to prevail.

The years between the end of World War II in 1945 and the late 1970s were something of a dark age for the UK stock market. Changes to company law in 1948 and 1967 increased shareholder rights in various ways, but other policies were contrary to the development of the stock market. More strikingly, the nationalization of industry reduced the size of the stock market by a third. Dividend controls and heavy taxation of investment income have also discouraged stock market investment. The ratio of aggregate market capitalization of publicly traded stocks to gross domestic product (GDP) therefore reached historic lows in the late 1970s.

Unlike previous decades, the 1980s to 2000s were a golden period for the UK stock market. Publicly traded stocks have produced strong results for investors, and various favorable policy moves for the stock market have accompanied and reinforced the stock market rally. Policy changes included the removal of dividend controls, the dismantling of the harsh tax bias that had discouraged stock ownership, and the privatization through public stock offerings of a substantial range of state-owned industries. The UK’s overall market capitalization to GDP ratio reached an all-time high in 1999 that has yet to be matched.

Unlike the 1980s and 1990s, the UK stock market faced significant headwinds after 2000. Share prices were in the doldrums. Pension and insurance regulation encouraged national pension funds and insurance companies, loyal stock market investors during the second half of the 20e century, to abandon British stocks. The number of listed companies has decreased significantly, especially following the 2008 financial crisis.

The UK government’s initial response to mounting evidence of stock market declines was ambivalent, despite the return to power of the seemingly market-friendly Tories in 2010. A major government-commissioned stock market survey in 2012 acknowledged that the number of companies refused but indicated that there were no political arguments in favor of promoting the use of public stock exchanges as a goal in themselves. Less than a decade later, however, the Conservative government said it wanted more companies to list in the UK and launched a deregulation initiative designed to achieve this goal which continues today. Brexit helped spur the change of heart as the Conservative government belatedly realized that Britain’s departure from the European Union had jeopardized London’s status as a financial center global.

At first glance, the implementation of reforms to promote the development of the stock market is fully in line with the law of order and stock market logic summarized above. The current direction of travel however is quite different from what the law matters thesis regarding stock market development advice. Current reforms focus on relaxing existing requirements rather than strengthening investor protections, which is the legal prescription for robust stock markets. Accordingly, if the current reforms favor the development of the stock market, it will not serve as a belated UK-related validation of the thesis on questions of law.

The current model matches historical trends regarding the difficult fit between law and stock market development in the UK. As our article shows, the law and the stock market have been difficult bedfellows in Britain. While the thesis of the importance of the law implies that strong investor protection is essential for robust stock markets, given the historically dominant regulatory position in Britain and in view of various policies contrary to the development of the stock market , it seems stock markets have thrived in the UK more despite regulation than because of it. The current era presents itself as a potential aberration as regulatory reform is explicitly on the agenda to support the stock market. History, however, implies that factors other than regulation are likely to dictate the future of UK stock markets.