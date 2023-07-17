Business
FDA approves new drug to prevent RSV in babies and toddlers
Today, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease due to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in neonates and infants born during or at the start of their first RSV season, and in children up to 24 months. who remain vulnerable to severe RSV infection during their second RSV season.
RSV can cause serious illness in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency room and doctor’s office visits each year, said John Farley, MD, MPH, director of the Assessment Center’s Office of Infectious Diseases. and FDA Drug Research. . Today’s approval responds to the great need for products to help reduce the impact of RSV disease on children, families and the healthcare system.
RSV is a virus that causes acute respiratory infection in people of all age groups. While most infants and young children have mild cold-like symptoms, some infants, especially when first infected, develop lower airway disease such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis (swelling of the small airways in the lungs), which often results in a trip to the emergency department or doctor’s office. Premature infants and those with chronic lung disease of prematurity or significant congenital heart disease are most at risk of severe RSV disease. About 1% to 3% of children younger than 12 months in the United States are hospitalized each year due to RSV, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
In most parts of the United States, RSV circulation is seasonal, typically beginning in the fall and peaking in the winter; it is transmitted from person to person through close contact with an infected person.
Beyfortus is a monoclonal antibody active against RSV. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in the laboratory that mimic the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses. A dose of Beyfortus, given as a single intramuscular injection before or during the RSV season, may provide protection during the RSV season.
The safety and effectiveness of Beyfortus have been supported by three clinical trials (Trials 03, 04 and 05). The primary measure of effectiveness was the incidence of RSV lower respiratory tract infections requiring medical attention (MA RSV LRTI), assessed within 150 days of Beyfortus administration. MA RSV LRTI included all health care provider visits (doctor’s office, urgent care, emergency room visits, and hospitalization) for lower respiratory tract disease with worsening clinical severity and a positive RSV test. Trials 03 and 04 were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trials.
Trial 03 included 1,453 preterm infants (born at a gestational age greater than or equal to 29 weeks to less than 35 weeks gestation) who were born during or at the start of their first RSV season. Of the 1,453 premature infants in the trial, 969 received a single dose of Beyfortus and 484 received a placebo. Of the infants who were treated with Beyfortus, 25 (2.6%) experienced AD RSV LRTI compared to 46 (9.5%) infants who received placebo. Beyfortus reduced the risk of AM RSV LRTI by approximately 70% compared to placebo.
For Trial 04, the trial’s primary analysis group included 1,490 term, late preterm infants (born at a gestational age greater than or equal to 35 weeks), of whom 994 received a single dose of Beyfortus and 496 received placebo . Among infants who received Beyfortus, 12 (1.2%) experienced AD RSV LRTI compared to 25 (5.0%) infants who received placebo. Beyfortus reduced the risk of AM RSV LRTI by approximately 75% compared to placebo.
Trial 05, a randomized, double-blind, active treatment (palivizumab) controlled multicenter trial, supported the use of Beyfortus in children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV infection through their second RSV season. The trial recruited 925 preterm infants and infants with chronic lung disease of prematurity or congenital heart disease. The safety and pharmacokinetic data from Trial 05 provided evidence for the use of Beyfortus to prevent LRTI of RSV AD in this population.
Possible side effects of Beyfortus include skin rashes and reactions at the injection site. Beyfortus should not be given to infants and children with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to the active substances of Beyfortus or to any of its excipients.
Beyfortus comes with warnings and precautions regarding serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, which have been observed with other human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies. Beyfortus should be administered with caution to infants and children with clinically significant bleeding disorders.
Beyfortus has received a Fast Track designation for this indication.
The FDA granted this approval to AstraZeneca.
