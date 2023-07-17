AFWERX to Discuss Future of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Aircraft and Advanced Air Mobility at Oshkosh Airshow > Air Force Materiel Command > Article View





WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – AFWERX and Prime will have a booth at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, the world’s largest air show, July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. AFWERX’s presence will provide aviation industry executives and enthusiasts the opportunity to interact with Air Force officials supporting the development of hybrid and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and technologies autonomous. “AFWERX and Prime look forward to celebrating the accomplishments not only of Agility Prime and the direction of future autonomy work, but also of our industry partners,” said Colonel Tom Meagher, Chief AFWERX Prime division. “Several milestones have been reached in our collaborative efforts to advance eVTOL aircraft technology and establish the infrastructure necessary to support this emerging industry in the United States.” Meagher will discuss “The Future of Air Mobility: Air Force, Electric Aircraft and Airspace” 2-3:15 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 25 at Forum Stage 6 on the airport grounds. Meagher will discuss how the Air Force is accelerating the future of air mobility by investing in startups while leveraging government resources for rapid and affordable testing. Ciska Bloemhard, AFWERX Senior Partnerships Manager for Airspace Innovation and the Prime Partnerships Team, will speak at the panel, Teamwork is the source of a dream job , on Thursday July 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., at the Forum Stage 6 EnerSys. The panel will discuss how industry and government agencies are working together to make advanced air mobility a reality. The AFWERX booth, #324, will feature eVTOL flight simulators from two companies and models of eVTOL aircraft and power generation systems from other partner companies. The EAA AirVenture attracts 10,000 aircraft and 600,000 attendees. The seven-day event features nine airshows, 1,500 forums, workshops and seminars as well as more than 800 aviation exhibitors. Members of the Prime Airspace Innovation and Prime Partnership team will also participate in the VFS Oshkosh Electric Aircraft SymposiumJuly 22-23, where they will present on multiple panels discussing Air Force AAM efforts, the need for training and standards, and the challenges of integrating these emerging technologies into the national airspace system . About the AFRL Single organization to lead the planning and execution of USAF and USSF science and technology programs. Orchestrates a global coalition of governments, industries and universities in the discovery, development and delivery of a wide range of breakthrough technologies. Provides state-of-the-art combat capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace the best forces in the world. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractors at 17 research sites with an annual budget of $4 billion. For more information visit: www.afresearchlab.com. About AFWERX DAF’s Innovation Arm and a leadership within the Air Force Research Laboratory bring cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address DAF’s most pressing challenges. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractors across six centers and sites running an annual budget of $1.4 billion. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and accelerate technology transition to operational capability. For more information visit: www.afwerx.com.

