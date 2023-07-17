Stock Market Today: Wall Street Rises as Earnings Season Picks Up | WWTI

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose on Monday ahead of a week full of updates on the direction of earnings from major U.S. corporations.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% in afternoon trade, coming off its seventh winning week in the past nine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.2%, to 34,592 as of 2:23 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.

Stocks elsewhere in the world fell after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than economists expected. Its recovery following the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions fell short of expectations. While this has helped limit inflation globally, it has also diluted a key engine of growth for the global economy.

Weak data from the world’s second-largest economy helped weigh on crude prices, with benchmark U.S. oil slipping 1.6% to $74.20 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, fell 1.6% to $78.57 a barrel. Investors hope the disappointing numbers will push Chinese officials to approve more stimulus for their economy.

In the United States, the economy remained resilient even though the expected boost from a Chinese recovery failed to materialize. He managed to avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates intended to bring down high inflation.

A Monday morning survey showed manufacturing in New York state rose unexpectedly, beating economists’ expectations for a contraction. The manufacturing industry has been one of the worst performing sectors of the US economy.

This coming week will offer more details on how the economy has affected businesses as the corporate earnings season gathers pace. Nearly 60 S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings this week from April to June.

Expectations are generally low. Analysts forecast the worst drop in earnings per share among S&P 500 companies since the pandemic hit the economy in the spring of 2020, according to FactSet. They also forecast a third consecutive quarter of declining profits.

Several banks and Delta Air Lines helped kick off reporting season last week with better-than-expected reports. This coming week will feature reports from Bank of America, Netflix, and Tesla, among others.

While last week’s earnings reports offer only a small sample, the start of the season is encouraging due to the strength of companies’ forecasts for future results, according to Bank of America strategists.

We expect the momentum to continue, the strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a report by BofA Global Research. They expect earnings declines for S&P 500 companies to bottom out this season.

This week will also be the last monthly sales update for US retailers. Strong US consumer spending has been a key reason for the economy’s resilience, driven by a remarkably strong labor market.

This resilient data, coupled with recently falling inflation, has helped launch Wall Street higher this year. Investors’ hope is that all this will push the Federal Reserve to soon end its meteoric campaign to raise interest rates.

To be sure, the stock market’s big run this year also has critics warning that it has become overconfident. It is not yet certain that the economy will avoid a recession, that inflation will continue to decline and that corporate earnings growth will actually recover.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates at its meeting next week, which would take the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001. But traders’ hope is nonetheless that it will be the last rise of this cycle.

Looser interest rates benefit all kinds of stocks, but investors see big tech and other high-growth stocks as some of the biggest beneficiaries.

Several were helping the market rise on Monday, including Tesla, which added 2.6%. Tesla also said over the weekend that its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line, even though it was nearly two years behind the original schedule.

Activision Blizzard climbed 3.7% after a U.S. appeals court on Friday night rejected a bid from regulators to block Microsoft’s $68.7 billion purchase by video game makers. Microsoft also said Sunday that it has agreed with Sony to keep the popular Call of Duty series on the PlayStation console after its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a move that could help ease regulators’ concerns about the deal.

Microsoft’s stock has changed little.

On the losing side, Ford fell 5.3%. He slashed the list price of his F-150 Lightning electric pickup by several thousand dollars.

In overseas markets, Shanghai shares fell 0.9% on weak Chinese economic data, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.4%. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday, and the market in Hong Kong was closed due to a typhoon.

In Europe, the losses were modest apart from a drop of 1.1% for the French CAC 40.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were little changed.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.81% from 3.84% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations for Fed actions, slipped to 4.72% from 4.77%.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.