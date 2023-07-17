If you think this stock market rally is based on fundamentals, think again
Martin Pelletier: The real cause will probably surprise you and might make you nervous
Posted on July 17, 2023Last updated 10 hours ago4 minute read
Content of the article
As a former sell-side equity analyst, I can’t help but focus on the fundamentals that support an investment. However, there are times when it can mean you don’t grasp what’s really responsible for moving a stock (or even an entire market): good old-fashioned financial engineering. I should know better, having spent the first half of my career working for investment banks.
Content of the article
In the early 2000s, during the oil boom, exploration and production companies were turning into income trusts and creating explorecos that often began trading at two or three times net asset value, with insiders profiting hugely. I remember one particular exploreco that was fully cashed in with no land or productive assets and yet was given a target multiple of two times by a fellow analyst.
Content of the article
The problem was that every time I tried to squeeze the required results out of their planned capital programs to fill that huge air pocket of an appraisal, the implied return on capital was astronomical, if not outright impossible. And yet heaps of money was made on this trade until it came to an end when the federal government changed the rules for taxing income trusts in October 2006, a move known as the massacre. of Halloween.
Content of the article
Content of the article
Fast forward to the last decade, and financial engineering is not only alive and well, but this time on steroids. Following the 2008 financial crisis, the US Federal Reserve pumped trillions of dollars of liquidity into the market via four rounds of quantitative easing and ultra-low interest rates.
Corporate America did what it does best, especially when it got free money and went on a huge spending spree, selling products and services at or below cost for establishing a customer base or by deploying massive share buybacks to help engineer growth per share. The results have been staggering: all you have to do is pull up a graph of the Fed’s balance sheet and overlay it on the S&P 500, the main components of which are the megacap tech stocks that have benefited the most from this flood of cash, to see how how big the impact is. this has.
Content of the article
For those who don’t like double Y-axis charts, the R-Squared of net liquidity for the S&P 500 and the Fed between 2008 and 2022 was 0.841, according to Real Vision and using Refinitiv Data. This means that 84% of the weekly variation seen in the S&P 500 can be explained by the Fed’s net liquidity.
Even the bond market has benefited during this time, again when capital is nearly free, even the smallest spreads can result in net profits when exploited for decades. It worked very well until the Fed turned off the taps to fight inflation and lenders such as Silicon Valley Bank were forced to write unrealized losses to their long unhedged positions then that depositors with a single click began to withdraw their money.
Content of the article
This brings us to the real cause of the U.S. stock market launching higher in March of this year, and while many of you might think it was AI, there was something more important going on. in the wings. The Fed again expanded its balance sheet by nearly US$400 billion to prop up banks that thought low rates would last forever. Unsurprisingly, the S&P 500 has climbed 15% since the new cash injection, with investors thinking they are returning to the good old days.
But after delivering the dose of liquidity to the markets, the Fed has since taken it all back and yet the S&P 500 continues to climb in utter disregard. Long-term bond markets have none of that, with 20-plus-year US Treasuries rising just a modest 2.5% since then.
Content of the article
While many wonder if 30-35x earnings or 7-40x sales for megacaps is an expensive valuation or not, the answer in our view lies in whether the Fed will continue to provide the low cost funding. cost that this financial engineering requires. If so, then maybe those multiples are moot and I can put my analyst cap away again.
That said, I’m concerned that if the faucets don’t start opening again and soon, downside risk, especially for the few stocks that have benefited this year, could potentially lead to another Halloween massacre-type moment. in the not so distant future.
Martin Pelletier, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington-Altus Private Counsel Inc, trading as TriVest Wealth Counsel, a private client and institutional investment firm specializing in risk-managed discretionary portfolios, audit /investment monitoring and advanced taxation, estate and wealth. planning.
