HS2 in Leeds Terms of Reference





The Integrated Railway Plan ( IRP ), released in November 2021, included a £96bn investment to benefit the Midlands and North, the biggest ever government investment in railways. The Government stands by the conclusions of the Plan and continues to see it as the most effective way to deliver rail benefits to the North and Midlands. As part of the plan, we have also committed to advancing a study to determine the most efficient way to run HS2 trains to Leeds. I am publishing today (17 July 2023) the terms of reference for this work, which will include examining the capacity of the station in Leeds and the implications of the various options on the wider network. The proposals set out in the Integrated Rail Plan bring communities and labor markets closer together and will support the growth of our economy in cities and towns across the country. The study work will consider a range of options and will consider value for money, affordability, deliverability and timeliness, economic development, passenger disruption and local opinions and evidence. The study will be in-depth and will last 2 years. As this work progresses, we intend to examine the case for abandoning certain options, taking into account the evidence gathered, including on costs, affordability, benefits and value for money. In addition, the Select Committee on Transport published on July 13, 2023 the response of the governments to their report on the Integrated Rail Plan. In response to the following Bradford recommendation: The government should reconsider the arguments for developing a new station in Bradford. The development of St Jamess Market station would not only improve rail connectivity in the North, enabling new investment in the city, but also provide new opportunities for rail development in Bradford after the main pipeline from IRP upgrades are taking place. (Paragraph 63) I have confirmed that the government accepts this recommendation. The government stands by the findings of the Integrated Rail Plan for Bradford and the benefits this plan brings to the city. However, in light of this recommendation, a reassessment of the evidence for a better Bradford connection and the case for a new station will now form part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail development program and the HS2 study in Leeds. Government approaches for Leeds and Bradford remain as set out in the Integrated Rail Plan and completion of this work does not guarantee that further interventions will be agreed or progressed. The government remains committed to the 96 billion envelope of the integrated railway plans and expects that additions or modifications to the core IRP pipeline will be affordable within this framework. All advanced options, including those that exceed the 96 billion envelope, will be subject to the established adaptive approach, as set out in the IRP .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/hs2-to-leeds-study-terms-of-reference The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos