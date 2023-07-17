Preparing for a quantum leap: researchers chart the future of using quantum computing in particle physics





Experts from CERN, DESY, IBM Quantum and others publish a white paper identifying activities in particle physics that could benefit from the application of quantum computing technologies

Last week, researchers published a major white paper identifying activities in particle physics where burgeoning quantum computing technologies could be applied. The article, written by experts from CERN, DESY, IBM Quantum and more than 30 other organizations, is now available onArXiv. As quantum computing technologies are rapidly improving, the paper indicates where they could be applied in particle physics to help address computational challenges related not only to the ambitious Large Hadron Collider upgrade program , but also to other low-energy colliders and experiments around the world. . The paper was written by a working group set up at the QT4HEP conference, the first of its kind, held at CERN last November. Over the past eight months, the 46 members of this working group have worked hard to identify areas where quantum computing technologies could provide a significant boon. The areas identified concern both theoretical and particle physics. The article then maps these domains into problem formulations in quantum computing. This is an important step to ensure that the particle physics community is well positioned to benefit from the enormous potential of groundbreaking new quantum computers when they come online. Quantum computing is very promising, but not all particle physics problems are suitable for this mode of calculation, explains Alberto Di Meglio, director ofthe CERN Quantum Technology Initiative (CERN QTI) and one of the main authors of the articles, alongside DESYs Karl Jansen andQuantum IBMs Ivano Tavernelli. It is important to ensure that we are prepared and can accurately identify the areas where these technologies have the potential to be most useful to our community. With regard to theoretical particle physics, the authors identified promising areas related to the evolution of quantum states, gauge network theory, neutrino oscillations and quantum field theories in general. Envisaged applications include quantum dynamics, hybrid quantum/classical algorithms for static problems in lattice gauge theory, optimization and classification. Experimentally, the authors identified areas related to jet and trajectory reconstruction, rare signal extraction, Standard Model problems for and beyond, parton showers, and the simulation of experiences. These are then mapped to classification, regression, optimization and generation problems. Members of the working group behind this document will now begin the process of selecting specific use cases from the activities listed in the document to continue through CERN and DESY’s participation in the IBM Quantum Network and collaboration with IBM Quantum,as part of its 100×100 challenge.IBM Quantum is a long-time contributor to CERN QTI and the Center for Quantum Technologies and Applications (CQTA) atDESY. IBM’s 100×100 challenge will see the company deliver a tool capable of computing unbiased observables of circuits with 100 qubits and 100 deep gate operations in 2024. This will provide an important test bed for advancing use cases. selected promising candidates from both particle physics and other fields of research. The working group will meet again at CERN for a special workshop on 16 and 17 November, just beforeQuantum Techniques in Machine Learning Conferenceis held at the Laboratory from November 19 to 24. _____ A longer version of this article is available at the CERN QTI website. Read the full article on ArXiv here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.cern/news/news/computing/preparing-quantum-leap-researchers-chart-future-use-quantum-computing-particle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos