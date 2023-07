DOD Reaches Agreement to Expand National Graphite Mining and Processing Capabilities for Large Capacity Batteries

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, through its Expansion of manufacturing capacity and prioritization of investments office, entered into an agreement with Graphite One (Alaska) to ensure a reliable and sustainable supply of graphite materials in the United States for use in the production of large capacity batteries. The $37.5 million deal, made under Title III authorities of the Defense Production Act (DPA) and using funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, will help Graphite One ( Alaska) to develop an advanced national graphite supply chain solution anchored by the company’s Graphite Creek resource. . Graphite One’s supply chain strategy includes mining out of Graphite Creek and processing graphite ore at an advanced materials and battery anode manufacturing facility expected to be located in the state of Washington. Graphite One’s strategy also includes plans for a recycling facility to recover graphite and other battery materials, which will be co-located at the advanced materials manufacturing site; the third link in Graphite One’s circular economy strategy. DPA Title III funding will allow Graphite One to accelerate its full-year feasibility study, informing and accelerating decisions to move the project forward in its plans for a complete anode supply chain in graphite based in the United States. “This investment to increase national graphite capabilities illustrates Industrial Base Policy’s commitment to building a resilient industrial base to meet current and future national defense demands,” said Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, ASD (IBP). “The agreement with Graphite One (Alaska) advances the Department of Defense’s strategy for high capacity battery minerals and materials.” “Graphite One is honored to receive this award from the Department of Defense, and we look forward to immediately beginning the accelerated feasibility study program,” said Anthony Huston, Founder and CEO of Graphite One Inc. “This Department of Defense grant of Defense underscores our confidence in our strategy to build a 100% U.S.-based advanced graphite supply chain – from mining to refining to recycling. The United States simply cannot sustain a technology-driven economy in the 21st century without critical minerals like graphite. “ About the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy at the Department of Defense Industrial Base Policy is the principal adviser to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for the development of Department of Defense policy for sustaining the United States Defense Industrial Base (DIB) , delivering small business programs and policies, and conducting geo-economic analyses. and assessments. The office also provides USD(A&S) with recommendations on DIB-related budget issues, anticipates and fills gaps in defense systems manufacturing capabilities, and assesses impacts related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures. IBP monitors and assesses the impact of foreign investment in the United States and executes authorizations under Sections 2501 and 2505 USC Title 10.

