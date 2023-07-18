Yardeni: Stocks will hit an all-time high by the end of 2024





After a brutal 2022, bull markets are on parade this year. Booming gorgeous seven Tech giants and enthusiasm for AI have helped the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climb 18% and 37% respectively year-to-date. And with inflation falling and the labor market proving its resilience in the face of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, Ed Yardeni, veteran market watcher and founder of Yardeni Research, believes a soft landing and more market gains are now inevitable.

We see the bull market that started on October 12, 2022, continuing at least through the end of next year with the S&P 500 hitting a new all-time high somewhere between 4,800 and 5,400 over the next 18 months, he wrote in a Sunday note. Yardenis’ price target implies a potential jump of 6% to 20% in the S&P 500 by the end of 2024, and while that may seem dramatic after this year’s gains, it is based on fundamentals. Yardeni expects S&P 500 earnings to hit $270 per share by 2025, and the blue chip index to trade between 17.8 and 20 times forward earnings by the end of 2024 For reference, the 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.9, and the consensus estimate for 2025 Wall Street earnings is $275 per shareso these forecasts are not far-fetched. Too hot ? While a number of Wall Street strategists have repeatedly warned that the surge in stocks this year is nothing more than a bear market trap that will eventually reverse as the weight of the rises in Fed interest rates will hit consumers, Yardeni is confident they were in a new bull market and any correction will be mild. The S&P 500 is hot. The Nasdaq is even hotter. The growing concern is that the two could get too hot, leading to a crash in the stock market which could set the stage for a crash. If so, we expect the downdraft to be a correction rather than a new bear market, he wrote on Sunday. Yardeni, who spent 40 years on Wall Street, previously serving as chief investment strategist at Oak Associates, Prudential Equity Group and Deutsche Bank, believes his peers are too pessimistic about corporate earnings. The consensus estimate on Wall Street is that earnings per share will fall 8.9% year over year in the second quarter, but after the big banks kicked off the second quarter earnings season with a strong performance last week, Yardeni sees S&P 500 earnings down just 4% from a year ago. In his view, while only 30 companies have reported earnings so far in the second quarter, 77% of those companies have managed to beat Wall Street consensus earnings-per-share estimates, and the overall earnings beat is 6. %, according to the American Bank of Data. A rolling recession becomes a rolling recovery? Forget the recession forecast: a disinflationary soft-landing scenario is much more likely, according to Yardeni. The market watcher puts the odds of a US recession over the next two and a half years at just 25%, saying consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of US GDP, will continue to hold up this year as baby- boomers have 75 trillion dollars. in stored wealth. Instead of a classic economy-wide recession, Yardeni believes the United States is already experiencing a continuing recession, in which some sectors of the economy contract while others continue to expand. . In a interview with CNBC earlier this month, he noted that this contraction has been evident in the manufacturing, goods and housing sectors for more than a year, where rising interest rates tend to have an effect immediate cooling. But with inflation falling, Yardeni thinks the Fed will raise rates for the last time this month. Its single rate hike could signal the start of a continued recovery for these struggling sectors of the economy. Yardeni said there will be clues to verify his thesis in two regional business surveys released later this week by Federal Reserve boards in New York and Philadelphia, as well as data on industrial production and the June retail sales report. Economic indicators for the week will mostly show the economy continuing to manage without an economy-wide recession, he wrote on Sunday. We will be looking for signs that the continued recession in the goods sector is turning into a continued recovery.

