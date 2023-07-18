Asian stocks extend losses after China posts weaker-than-expected growth – WATE 6 On Your Side

TOKYO (AP) Stocks were mostly down Tuesday in Asia as optimism over a rally on Wall Street was countered by worries about China’s economy.

Shares rose slightly in Tokyo, but fell in most other regional markets. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2% as it reopened after a weather-related shutdown on Monday.

On Monday, China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than most economists had expected. Its recovery following the lifting of anti-COVID restrictions fell short of expectations. This has helped limit inflation globally, but is also hampering one of the main engines of growth in the global economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 32,438.27. Markets in Tokyo were also closed Monday, for a public holiday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,264.90. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,611.96. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell more than 400 points, falling to 19,008.06, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,196.86.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,522.79, its highest closing level in 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 34,585.35 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% to 14,244.95.

In the United States, the economy has remained resilient, avoiding recession so far despite much higher interest rates intended to bring down high inflation.

This coming week will offer more details on how the economy has affected businesses as the corporate earnings season gathers pace. This week, nearly 60 S&P 500 companies are due to report earnings they made in April-June.

Expectations are modest. Analysts forecast the worst drop in earnings per share among S&P 500 companies since the pandemic hit the economy in the spring of 2020, according to FactSet. They also forecast a third consecutive quarter of declining profits.

Several banks and Delta Air Lines helped kick off reporting season last week with better-than-expected reports. This coming week will feature reports from Bank of America, Netflix, and Tesla, among others.

While last week’s earnings reports offer only a small sample, the start of the season is encouraging due to the strength of companies’ forecasts for future results, according to Bank of America strategists.

We expect the momentum to continue, the strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a report by BofA Global Research. They expect earnings declines for S&P 500 companies to bottom out this season.

This week will also be the last monthly sales update for US retailers. Strong US consumer spending has been a key reason for the economy’s resilience, driven by a remarkably strong labor market.

The great stock market run has critics warning that it is uncertain whether the economy will avoid a recession, inflation will continue to fall and corporate profits will recover.

The Fed is widely expected to hike rates at its meeting next week, which would take the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001. But traders’ hope is nonetheless that it will be the last rise of this cycle.

Looser interest rates benefit all kinds of stocks, but investors see big tech and other high-growth stocks as some of the biggest beneficiaries.

Several helped the market rally on Monday, including Tesla, which climbed 3.2%. Tesla also said over the weekend that its first production Cybertruck electric pickup had rolled off the assembly line, even though it was nearly two years behind the original schedule.

In energy trading, the benchmark U.S. oil added 31 cents to $74.46 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 31 cents to $78.81 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 138.58 Japanese yen from 138.71 yen. The Euro traded at $1.1254, down from $1.1240 previously.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.