Stock market today: Stocks resume their rally on easing recession fears





Stocks shrugged off a disappointing Chinese gross domestic product report to post broad-based gains on Monday. Easing recession fears helped markets continue last week’s rally, which was fueled in part by better-than-expected inflation readings. Market participants also upped the ante on stocks ahead of a busy period earnings schedule this week. Markets started muted on Monday after China said its economy grew 6.3% from a year ago, largely missing expectations. Worse still, GDP grew only 0.8% quarter-on-quarter. In related data, the unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 hit a record high of 21.3% in June. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. China’s economy has failed to rebound as expected from its COVID-19 nadir, putting pressure on global commodity markets and challenging forecasts for global economic growth. Market participants have decided to focus on matters closer to home, however, welcoming last week’s inflation reading that suggests the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates just one more time. This year. The slower pace of inflation seen in both consumer and producer prices could mean the economy is on track for a so-called soft landing. Controlling inflation without causing a recession – and high unemployment – seems increasingly within reach, experts say. “The likelihood of a U.S. recession has fallen further as recent data and ongoing fundamentals point to rapid — and generally painless — disinflation from here,” says Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius. In single headline news, You’re here (TSLA), which will report second-quarter results after markets close on Wednesday, saw its shares rise 3.2% after the first model of its long-awaited Cybertruck finally rolled off the assembly line over the weekend. -end. Shareholders of Ford engine (F) had another day entirely. F stock fell nearly 6% after the company announced major price cuts for all versions of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup. Prices for some of the cheapest versions of the EV pickup truck will be nearly $10,000 cheaper, Ford said. The move comes amid price cuts from Tesla and other electric vehicle makers as they battle for market share. At the closing bell, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2% to end at 34,585, while the wider S&P500 rose 0.4% to end at 4,522. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound gained 0.9% to close at 14,244. Ranking of the 30 stocks of the Dow Jones Markets continue to build on impressive year-to-date gains on easing inflation lower recession chances and a possible end to the Fed’s campaign to interest rate hikes. But, as always, caution is in order. As bright as it has been for equity investors, many pundits are expecting gloomy skies. Expensive stock valuations and bleak earnings forecasts could very well stifle market recovery in the second half of 2023, the bears say. If such a sudden shift in sentiment were to occur…well, that’s where Dow Jones stocks come in. This collection of blue boat companies and dividend growth the mainstays with their battleship-worthy balance sheets can offer something of a haven in these tumultuous market times. Watch how analysts rank the 30 Dow Jones stocks . Related content

