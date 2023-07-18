Hong Kong schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim heads for China – KXAN Austin





HONG KONG (AP) Schools and the stock market were closed in Hong Kong on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept through the city and tracked toward the Chinese mainland and the island province of Hainan. Safety alerts have been issued for residents and tourists who flock to area beaches during the summer, urging them to stay in safe places, safe from possible flooding or landslides. State broadcaster CCTV showed swept winds and waves from a typhoon hitting an oil rig about 200 kilometers (125 miles) offshore. More than 9,800 workers were evacuated from those facilities as of noon on Monday, CCTV said. In Macau, across the Pearl River estuary from Hong Kong, schools have suspended classes and public transport has been closed, CCTV said. In a sign of the typhoon’s power and reach, residents of Fuzhou city in northern Fujian province were trapped by high water as heavy rain fell, CCTV reported. About 1,000 villagers were affected and more than 50 had to be evacuated, he added. As Hong Kong, a key hub for regional business and travel, braced for rainy and windy weather, more than 100 people sought refuge in temporary shelters. Some government and ferry services have been interrupted and various events have been postponed. The city’s airport authority said 16 flights had been cancelled. The Hong Kong Observatory issued Typhoon No. 8 signal, the third-highest warning under the city’s weather system, early Monday. It was the first such warning issued this year. As Talim, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour, gradually moved away from Hong Kong in the afternoon, the observatory lowered its warning for the city. China’s National Meteorological Administration predicted the typhoon would hit nearby Guangdong and Hainan provinces on Monday evening before entering the Gulf of Tonkin and hitting land again in the Guangxi region on Tuesday. Talim is expected to weaken in Vietnam on Wednesday, he added. In Hong Kong, the government received 32 reports of fallen trees and two reports of flooding. Residents were asked to stay away from the shore, the observatory said. While typhoons occur every year in East Asia, this year has seen spells of record heat in large parts of China, South Korea and Japan. Heatstroke led to hospitalizations and deaths, while intermittent heat and flooding claimed dozens of lives. The Meteorological Administration reported that temperatures in the oasis town of Turpan in the largely arid northwest region of Xinjiang hit a record high of 52.2 degrees Celsius (125.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday. Schools and offices have been closed, and transportation and agriculture, especially the area’s famous vineyards, have been hit, the agency said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-schools-and-stock-market-closed-as-hong-kong-braces-for-typhoon-talim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos