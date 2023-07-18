Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the NYSE trading floor.
NYSE
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as a busy earnings day got under way.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 16 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts And Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts both slipped about 0.1%.
Bank of America reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, helped by higher interest rates. Bank of NY Mellon’s earnings also beat net income expectations, pushing its stock up more than 1%.
Morgan Stanley beat both revenue and adjusted earnings per share on the back of record earnings in its wealth management segment. PNC Financial, meanwhile, fell more than 2% on mixed second-quarter numbers. J.B. Hunt must appear after the bell.
The earnings season is off to a good start, with about 82% of S&P 500 companies reporting beating earnings estimates, according to FactSet.
The season comes as recent inflation data reinforces the case for a soft landing scenario among many investors, and stocks continue their rally from this year. But some skepticism persists.
“I don’t think we’re in an ideal position,” SoFi’s Liz Young said Monday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “You wouldn’t have these negative leading indicators, and even some of the competitor indicators, if we were in an ideal situation.”
On the economic front, retail sales and industrial production data for June are due out on Tuesday.
Stocks are coming off a winning session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average climb for a sixth consecutive day and gain 76.32 points, or 0.22%, to reach its highest close of the year. THE S&P500 And Nasdaq Compound jumped 0.39% and 0.93%, respectively.
