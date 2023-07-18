Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow on a tear
2. Bank income dictates the day
3. Goldman reduces the odds of a recession
The likelihood of a US recession in the near future appears to be diminishing, according to Goldman Sachs. The investment bank cut the likelihood of an economic contraction over the next 12 months to 20% from 25%. Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius cited economic data such as first-quarter GDP growth and slowing inflation to boost the projected odds that the Federal Reserve could rein in dramatic price increases without causing recession next year. “But the easing of financial conditions, the rebound in the housing market, and the continued boom in factory construction all suggest that the U.S. economy will continue to grow, albeit at a below-trend pace,” he said. Hatzius in a research report. Although it has cooled off from highs not seen in decades, inflation has proven stubborn to break and the fight against it is not over.
4. Musk and Zuck will train with Congress
Whether or not they square off in a cage match, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have fights ahead. Democrats and Republicans in Congress are stepping up their scrutiny of tech moguls and their companies as the pair expand their empires. On the Senate side, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate You’re here on the takeover of Twitter by its CEO Musk. She cited potential conflicts of interest, such as the prospect of using the social media platform to benefit Tesla, and the “misappropriation of company assets.” Meanwhile, the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has extended its investigation into content moderation on the Zuckerberg-run site. Metasocial platforms of its new Twitter competitor, Threads. GOP lawmakers have long worried about what they call efforts to curb conservative speech on social platforms.
5. Breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s disease and RSV
Millions of Alzheimer’s disease patients may soon have more treatment options than seemed possible just a few months ago. Eli Lily said it has sought FDA approval for its promising Alzheimer’s treatment donanemab, which slowed the disease in treated patients in the early stages of its progression in a phase three trial. The company expects a decision from the agency by the end of the year. It follows the approval of Eisai And biogenicLeqembi, which opened the door to broader Medicare coverage of the equally promising treatment. Alzheimer’s disease is notoriously difficult to treat, and the potential approval of two drugs to fight the disease could be a game-changer for patients in the United States. But treatments could prove expensive and hard to find for months or years, and both come with the risk of side effects like brain swelling or bleeding. The FDA also approved the first vaccine that protects all infants against respiratory syncytial virus, whether they are healthy or have a medical condition.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Hugh Son, Lauren Feiner, Lora Kolodny, Annika Kim Constantino, Spencer Kimball, Lee Ying Shan and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.
