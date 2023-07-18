Statement from New York State Comptroller DiNapoli on MTA Finances





New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli today released the following statement on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) July Financial Plan: The July financial plan for MTAs projects that the budget for the five years of the plan period will be balanced on a recurring basis, a remarkable achievement considering the dire state of MTAs’ fiscal affairs at the start of the year. Substantial new state funding has stabilized the MTA’s revenue picture, allowing for a balanced budget even amid low real estate transaction taxes, a concern my office raised last year. The plan also includes wage increases that reflect the Transport Workers Union’s bargaining model, eliminating some risk in the MTAs’ financial plan and providing increases to the workforce that has been critical to delivering services during this difficult period in New York and in the economic recovery of the regions. It is now up to the MTA to implement the initiatives necessary to achieve the permanent balanced budget proposed in its plan. The steps towards identifying $400 million in annual savings have begun in earnest, with over $200 million in savings already found. The MTA must finalize these savings plans to achieve its goal and communicate any impact on services and its workforce to the public. The plan also calls for the MTA to reach 80% of pre-pandemic ridership by 2027. Providing safe, reliable and frequent service will be essential to achieving this goal. I urge the MTA to use its improved fiscal outlook to better manage debt and not burden future riders and taxpayers. In 2023, the MTA estimates that 17.9% of revenue will go to servicing debt, although it has postponed payments to manage its fiscal challenges. Ultimately, the path to long-term structural balance will require debt repayment and continued vigilance in the face of uncertainty, but good fiscal discipline now will ensure it is well prepared for the challenges ahead. later. My office is analyzing the plan and will release our detailed review of RMT finances. Related Reports

Annual Update: Metropolitan Transportation Authority Debt Profile

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.osc.state.ny.us/press/releases/2023/07/new-york-state-comptroller-dinapoli-statement-mta-finances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos