Stock market today: Wall Street drifts early in the session; more banks report results





Wall Street is adrift on mixed reports on the economy and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in early trading on Tuesday, coming back from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow Jones was down 40 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was down by 0.3%. Charles Schwab jumped 10% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several other financial giants also announced better-than-expected results for the last quarter, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. PNC Financial Services Group fell 1.2% after reporting weaker-than-expected revenue, although its profit beat expectations. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below. Wall Street was largely unchanged on Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales, factory data and quarterly corporate financial reports. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell less than 0.1% before the opening bell. Strong U.S. consumer spending has been a key reason for the economy’s resilience, driven by a remarkably robust labor market, and the Commerce Department will release June consumer spending data early Tuesday. This week will also bring a slew of corporate earnings reports that investors are looking for to find out where US corporate earnings are heading. Bank of America shares edged higher before the bell after announcing second quarter earnings increased 19% to $7.4 billion, or 88 cents per share, beating Wall Street targets by four cents. It is the latest major bank to post strong results on higher interest rates, following Wells Fargo and JPMorgan last week. Banks’ net interest income jumped 14% to $14.2 billion from the same period last year. This week, nearly 60 S&P 500 companies are due to report on their performance between April and June, which could provide more insight into the state of the US economy. Expectations are modest. Analysts forecast the worst drop in earnings per share among S&P 500 companies since the pandemic hit the economy in the spring of 2020, according to FactSet. They also forecast a third consecutive quarter of declining profits. The great stock market run has critics warning that it is uncertain whether the economy will avoid a recession, inflation will continue to fall and corporate profits will recover. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates at its meeting next week, which would take the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2001. But traders’ hope is nonetheless that it will be the last rise of this cycle. In midday Europe, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, while Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 each added 0.1%. In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to end at 32,493.89 after re-opening from a bank holiday on Monday. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,283.80. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.4% to 2,607.62. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 2.1% to 19,015.72, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,197.82. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. oil rose 34 cents to $74.49 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 27 cents to $78.77 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 138.38 Japanese yen from 138.71 yen. The Euro traded at $1.1246, down from $1.1240 previously. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, while the Dow added 0.2% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. – Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

