European stocks boosted by Novartis, telecoms values ​​slide





STOXX 600 up 0.6%, Swiss stocks outperform peers

Novartis wins after forecast update

Tele2 stock at 5-year low after “mixed” Q2

Ocado jumps after return to underlying earnings July 18 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Tuesday as Swiss shares firmed on an update to forecasts from drugmaker Novartis, although a decline in shares of Swedish firm Tele2 pushed the telecommunications sector index at its lowest level in more than six months. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) ended up 0.6%, following declines on Monday amid weak economic data from China that hit the European luxury sector. The sector’s falls earlier this week amid concerns over China’s faltering economic growth put pressure on the main index after last week’s dramatic gains, driven by hopes that the bullish cycle US Federal Reserve interest rate was coming to an end. “European investors are reassessing the depths of yesterday’s selloff and bargain hunting,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. Novartis (NOVN.S) climbed 4.6%, helping boost the STOXX 600, after it raised its full-year earnings forecast and made plans to spin off its generic drugs division Sandoz early october. The Swiss Market Index (.SSMI), which led regional declines in Europe on Monday, gained 1.2%. The European healthcare sector (.SXDP), up 1.2%, also benefited from 3.4% gains in shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) (SOBIV.ST) after the drugmaker published optimistic quarterly results. Telecommunications companies (.SXKP) slid 0.9%, to their lowest level since late December, with Tele2 AB (TEL2b.ST) plunging 10.6% to a five-year low after results mixed” in the second quarter. Meanwhile, analysts pointed to lingering price pressures in the Eurozone and the UK, which could lead to further monetary tightening in those regions. The focus will be on the highly anticipated central bank policy meetings next week, including those of the European Central Bank and the Fed. “The ECB is in sync with the US because the timing is very similar…The market is pricing in these pretty reasonable expectations of at least one more hike by the end of the year,” Sosnick said. Second-quarter corporate earnings have started and investors will be much more interested in understanding the third-quarter outlook amid macro deterioration and a shaky economic recovery in China, said Luca Fin, head of equities at Generali Insurance Asset Management. Shares of Ocado (OCDO.L) jumped 19.0% to top the STOXX 600 after the British supermarket chain returned to underlying profit in the first half. Nel (NEL.OL) jumped 10.9% to a one-month high after the Norwegian hydrogen technology provider posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly loss. Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Shreyashi Sanyal, Shristi Achar A; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Shristi is a correspondent and part of the markets team reporting on the US, UK, Canadian, European and Emerging Markets equity markets.

