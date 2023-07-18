Israeli protesters begin ‘day of disruption’ by blocking military headquarters and stock exchange





Protesters in Israel gathered outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday, blocking highways and blocking traffic in the latest protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protesters, many of whom were military reservists, created human chains and gathered at the entrances to the Kirya, Israel’s military headquarters in central Tel Aviv. Other protesters lit smoke bombs, drummed and chanted outside the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Some held signs that read: “Save our startup nation” and “Dictatorship will kill the economy.” Latest ‘day of disruption’ comes after a parliamentary committee pushed through a controversial plan to overhaul the country judicial system. A vote on the bill is scheduled for next week. Others gathered outside the headquarters of the Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union, and urged the organization to call a general strike. Such a decision could cripple the country’s economy. The union last staged a strike in March and Netanyahu froze its judicial overhaul. TOP DEMS PUSH BACK AFTER ‘SQUAD’ MEMBER CALLED ISRAEL A ‘RACIST STATE’ Additional protests are planned throughout Tuesday, including rush hour replacements at train stations across the country. Israeli police have already arrested at least 19 people in central Israel. “This government is totally crazy. We are scared for our democracy, for everything we have built, that’s why we are all fighting here,” said Itai Bar Natan, 48, chief financial officer of a start-up Israeli, who joined the protests against judicial reform. Protests are expected to continue throughout the week as the Israel Medical Association has already announced it will hold a two-hour strike on Wednesday. ISRAEL AND ARAB NEIGHBORS COMING TOGETHER TO BUILD FRAMEWORK OF TRADE AGREEMENT Netanyahu’s effort to overhaul the justice system in March was met with similar protests, and he suspended his offer to discuss a compromise with his political opposition. After those talks broke down last month, he resumed the overhaul. The proposed laws would give lawmakers the final say on the legality of laws as they would grant parliament the power to overrule decisions of high courts. The legislature could then pass laws impervious to judicial review. In addition, the proposals would give the legislature greater control over judicial appointments. Netanyahu and his allies argued that the measures would transfer control to the electorate rather than to the unelected justices of a militant Supreme Court. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Tuesday’s protests came as Israeli President Isaac Herzog was visiting the United States, where he is due to meet President Biden in Washington, D.C. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

