Stock market today: Big financials lead Wall Street higher after mixed economic data





NEW YORK (AP) Shares of several financial titans lead Wall Street higher on Tuesday after mixed reports on the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in afternoon trading, with the majority of stocks in the index up. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346 points, or 1%, to 34,931 as of 12:34 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Charles Schwab jumped 12.6% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several other major financial companies also reported better-than-expected results, including Bank of AmericaMorgan Stanley and Bank of New York Mellon. On the losing side was Masimo, which makes medical equipment and also runs a consumer audio business for the Bowers & Wilkins and Denon brands. It fell 21.3% after saying it expected to report lower-than-expected earnings for the spring, in part due to fewer patients in US hospitals. He also said that a drop in demand for audio products has shifted from low-end to high-end and luxury. Wall Street’s reporting season is only accelerating, with companies telling investors about the profits they made from April to June. Banks were front and center in the parade, which JPMorgan Chase helped kick off last week with a better-than-expected report. Banks can provide a unique window into the strength of the economy due to the number of different types of customers they serve.

We continue to see a healthy U.S. economy growing at a slower pace, with a resilient labor market, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said when reporting results for the nation’s second-largest bank. Its stock rose 4.7%. PNC Financial Services Group, meanwhile, said its baseline outlook was for a mild recession to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, and continue through the middle of next year. It also posted a higher-than-expected profit for the last quarter, although its revenue was lower than expected. Its stock rose 1.5%. Such statements touch on the biggest question on Wall Street’s agenda: whether the economy can avoid a long-predicted recession and survive high inflation, which has forced the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. . Reports on the economy on Tuesday are mixed. One said that U.S. retail sales rose less last month than economists expected, marking a slowdown in Mays’ growth. This could indicate a weary consumer, whose heavy spending has so far been one of the main bulwarks preventing the economy from a recession. But economists said underlying sales trends, which exclude autos, gasoline and other items, were stronger than expected in June.

A separate report said US industrial production contracted again last month. That was a surprise to economists, who had forecast a flat reading. Overall, the data appeared to bolster traders’ bets that the Federal Reserve will raise its federal funds rate at its meeting next week, but that could be the last hike of this cycle. High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the overall economy and driving down the prices of stocks and other investments. If the Fed follows through on expectations next week and raises the fed funds rate to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, it will be at its highest level since 2001. That would be up from where it was. record close to zero at the start of last year. But inflation has slowed over the past year, and Wall Street has high hopes that it will continue to cool enough for the Fed to stop raising rates and perhaps start cutting them next year.

Economic data has broadly been on the upswing lately, and Goldman Sachs economist Spencer Hill sees it helping growth stay near the top of the range we see as the sweet spot for rebalancing the labor market. without a recession. Treasury yields rebounded after Tuesday’s economic reports, but remained below their level the previous day. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.77% from 3.81% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, was flat at 4.75%. In overseas markets, equities rose slightly in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3%.

