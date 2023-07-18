Wall Street’s AI frenzy and strong bank earnings drive stocks higher – ABC4 Utah

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street’s frenzy over artificial intelligence helped push stocks to their best level in more than 15 months on Tuesday, along with stronger-than-expected earnings reports from several major financial firms.

The S&P 500 rose 32.19, or 0.7%, to 4,554.98 and its highest level since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 366.58, or 1.1%, to 34,951.93, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 108.69, or 0.8%, to 14,353.64 .

Microsoft was by far the biggest force pushing up the S&P 500. It shook off an early morning loss and rose 4% after announcing pricing for some artificial intelligence services. It will charge $30 per user per month for its Microsoft 365 co-pilot, which Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called a flex-the-muscles move.

Wall Street has sent a select group of stocks soaring this year in hopes that AI will drive massive earnings growth and herald a revolution for the global economy. Besides Microsoft’s nearly 50% gain for the year, Nvidia more than tripled.

Financial sector stocks also pushed the market higher. Charles Schwab jumped 12.6% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. It was one of several major financial companies to report better-than-expected results, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

On the losing side was Masimo, which makes medical equipment and also runs a consumer audio business for the Bowers & Wilkins and Denon brands. It fell 20% after saying it expected to report lower-than-expected earnings for the spring, in part due to fewer patients in US hospitals. He also said that a drop in demand for audio products has shifted from low-end to high-end and luxury.

Wall Street’s reporting season is only accelerating, with companies telling investors about the profits they made from April to June. Banks were front and center in the parade, which JPMorgan Chase helped kick off last week with a better-than-expected report. Banks can provide a unique window into the strength of the economy due to the number of different types of customers they serve.

We continue to see a healthy U.S. economy growing at a slower pace, with a resilient labor market, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said when reporting results for the nation’s second-largest bank. Its stock rose 4.4%.

PNC Financial Services Group, meanwhile, said its baseline outlook was for a mild recession to begin in late 2023 or early 2024, and continue through the middle of next year. It also reported higher-than-expected earnings for the last quarter and its stock rose 2.5%.

Such statements touch on the biggest question on Wall Street’s agenda: whether the economy can avoid a long-predicted recession and survive high inflation, which has forced the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. .

Reports on the economy on Tuesday are mixed. One said U.S. retailer sales rose less last month than economists expected, marking a slowdown from May’s growth. This could indicate a weary consumer, whose heavy spending has so far been one of the main bulwarks to keep the economy out of a recession.

But economists said underlying sales trends, which exclude autos, gasoline and other items, were stronger than expected in June.

A separate report said US industrial production contracted again last month. That was a surprise to economists, who had forecast a flat reading.

Overall, the data appeared to bolster traders’ bets that the Federal Reserve will raise its federal funds rate at its meeting next week, but that could be the last hike of this cycle.

High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the overall economy and driving down the prices of stocks and other investments.

If the Fed follows through on expectations and raises the federal funds rate next week to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, it would be at its highest level since 2001. That would be up from its all-time high of near zero early last year.

But inflation has slowed over the past year, and Wall Street has high hopes that it will continue to cool enough for the Fed to stop raising rates and perhaps start cutting them next year.

Economic data has broadly been on the upswing lately, and Goldman Sachs economist Spencer Hill sees it helping growth stay near the top of the range we see as the sweet spot for rebalancing the labor market. without a recession.

Treasury yields rebounded after Tuesday’s economic reports.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.79% from 3.81% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, rose slightly to 4.76% from 4.75%.

In overseas markets, equities rose slightly in Europe and were mixed in Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.3%.

