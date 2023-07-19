Business
Ministry of Defence, citing critical mining needs, bolsters graphite mining project in Nome region
The US Department of Defense has awarded a $37.5 million grant to spur a mining project in Alaska that would produce a mineral deemed essential for electronics and batteries: graphite.
The price goes to Graphite One inc.a Vancouver-based company seeking to develop a mine about 37 miles north of Nome, the department said Monday.
The grant is intended to help Graphite One complete its economic feasibility study more quickly. It was achieved through an office in the department focused on expanding manufacturing capacity.
Graphite, well known for its use in regular pencils, is considered an essential mineral because it is used in high-temperature lubricants, brushes for electric motors, friction materials and batteries and fuel cells, according to the US Geological Survey.
The Graphite Creek deposit that Graphite One seeks to develop is, by far, the largest of 10 significant graphite deposits identified in the country, according to the USGS. The United States has not produced domestic graphite since the 1950s and relies entirely on imports, primarily from China, Mexico and Canada, according to the USGS.
Helping Graphite One advance its project is in the national interest, the Department of Defense said in a statement. statement.
This investment to increase national graphite capabilities illustrates the Industrial Base Policy’s commitment to building a resilient industrial base to meet current and future national defense needs, Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, said in the statement. The agreement with Graphite One (Alaska) advances the Department of Defense’s strategy for minerals and materials related to large capacity batteries.
The CEO of Graphite Ones said the company plans to begin the accelerated feasibility study immediately.
This Department of Defense grant underscores our confidence in our strategy to build a 100% U.S.-based advanced graphite supply chain, from mining to refining to recycling. The United States simply cannot sustain a technology-driven economy in the 21st century without critical minerals like graphite, Anthony Huston, founder and CEO of Graphite One Inc., said in the Department of Defense statement.
The Graphite One mine, if developed, would use an expanded Nome Port as a shipping and transit site.
The grant money comes from the Cut Inflation Act of 2022, a bill passed with only Democratic votes.
Graphite production is not new to Graphite Creek. It was the site of a small graphite mining operation of about one century ago. Claims were first staked in 1900, according to the USGS. A small amount of flake graphite was mined in the early 20th century, a few hundred tons at most, before mining ceased after around 1917, according to the USGS.
The project proposed by Graphite Ones would eclipse all past mining efforts. From the company prefeasibility report published last year describes a 26-year-old mine producing 75,026 metric tons of graphite products per year. The project should be of a substantial size to attract customers and be economically interesting to develop, company officials told residents of Nome in April.
In the Nome area, some officials and residents welcome the development of the mine, while others have expressed concerns about a planned access road and the effects on users and livelihood resources. Graphite One officials have made several public presentations to update communities on mine progress and address concerns.
Governor Mike Dunleavy, in a statementwelcomed the grant.
Thanks to the Department of Defense for recognizing the importance of Alaska’s vast mineral wealth, one example being Graphite One, Dunleavy said in the statement.
Dunleavy, along with other Republicans, opposed the Cut Inflation Act when it was being debated and criticized it, calling it unleashing too much government spending. When you spend more money in a period of inflation, it’s hard to understand how you’re reducing inflation, he said in a Bloomberg TV interview last August.
On-site work continues at Graphite Creek. A spokesperson for Graphite One said as of Monday there were 53 workers at the site, three drills in operation and environmental and geotechnical studies underway.
