DOJ and FTC double down on antitrust strategy : NPR

The Biden administration wants to shake up the rules on how corporate giants can merge, grow and crush the competition.
The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission detailed a revised approach to corporate mergers on Wednesday, updating market definitions and expanding what regulators can consider when approving or blocking deals.
“As markets and business realities change, it’s critical that we adapt our enforcement tools to keep pace so that we can protect competition in a way that reflects the intricacies of our modern economy,” Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a statement. “Put simply, today’s competition is different than it was 50 or even 15 years ago.”
The original fusion guidelines were published in 1968, although there have been updates since. The Biden administration has been working on this version for the past two years.
It’s part of a broader push by the administration to promote competition and limit what the White House considers excessive consolidation. By appointing regulators like Kanter to the Justice Department and FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, Biden made it clear he wanted to crack down on monopolies. Both Kanter and Khan have filed several strategic lawsuits against companies to limit their market power.
“Capitalism without competition is not capitalism, it is exploitation,” Biden said when he signed a executive order to promote competition in the american economy two years ago this month.
Administration’s hardline approach yields mixed results
The Department of Justice provided several antitrust lawsuits against companiesincluding an high-profile case against Google following allegations of monopolization of its advertising revenues. And the FTC is evaluating a proposed $25 billion merger between Albertsons and Kroger, the nation’s two largest supermarket chains.
So far, not all cases have been successful. Last week, a beaten court of appeal the FTC’s latest attempt to block the $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which makes Xbox game consoles. And in January, the agency lost a lawsuit against Facebook’s parent Meta following its acquisition of virtual reality company Within Unlimited.
In clarifying merger guidelines, regulators say they want to give judges more details about the law. In a Tuesday briefing, a senior FTC official said the agency had heard from judges that they were frustrated and wanted more clarification on the guidelines. Now, for the first time ever, the Merger Guidelines will include citations of actual cases.
The official stressed that the guidelines are not a new law, but clarify existing case law.
During the briefing, a senior Justice official said it was important to recognize the changes that have taken place in the US economy in recent years. The idea is to look at how mergers and concentration of power affect people on a daily basis.
Notably, the new guidelines directly address new challenges: competition on technology platforms and the study not only of how a merger could harm consumers but also workers.
The proposal also focuses on mergers that would not traditionally trigger bells because they are neither horizontal (combining two direct rivals) nor vertical (combining two non-rivals that provide different supply chain functions) but which “may still entrench or extend” a competitor’s dominance.
“Unchecked consolidation threatens the free and fair markets on which our economy is built,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “These updated merger guidelines respond to modern market realities.”
The Biden administration plans to mark the anniversary of the executive order on promoting competition with a meeting of the president’s “competition council” on Wednesday. Officials will tout efforts to cut fees and improve customer service often through jaw-dropping and increased transparency rather than explicit government regulation.
The new DOJ and FTC merger guidelines have not yet gone into effect. They will first go through a 60-day public comment period that will end on September 18. The agencies will then evaluate and update the draft before finalizing it.
NPR’s Scott Horsley contributed to this report.
