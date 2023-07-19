Business
Navigate climate risk reports
Faced with the pressing need to combat climate change, financial institutions and organizations are increasingly integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their overall strategic planning, risk management and reporting procedures. However, the journey towards effective climate risk assessment and reporting is not without challenges and learning opportunities.
By the end of the year, financial institutions will be required to provide the European Banking Authority (EBA) with more comprehensive reporting on climate and environmental information, including ESG Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Pillar 3 climate risk information. risk assessment and quantification. In this article, we explore practical approaches to successfully assess, manage and report on climate risks.
Data on climate and energy risks: more does not always mean better
There has been a significant increase in the number of banks disclosing their climate and energy risks, from 36% in 2021 to 86% in 20221. However, the quality of the data provided by these systemically important (SI) banks has proven to be insufficient. According recent discoveries2, only 6% of institutions disclose all the necessary information described in the reference framework established by the European Central Bank. Many gaps remain regarding, among others, the absence of robust assessments of the materiality of banks’ exposures to climate and emissions risks, the development of appropriate data governance and risk quantification approaches, performance and risk appetite indicators, limits and thresholds, and climate risk stress testing frameworks. It is therefore crucial to recognize that the quality of data is just as important as the quantity of data when it comes to assessing climate risks. Combining and comparing multiple internal and external datasets, along with best practices, is the best way to overcome this data quality hurdle.
Disclosure Reports: Accelerate Delivery
As central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), push for improved climate risk reporting, financial institutions will need to provide more detailed and higher quality carbon and emissions data over time. However, at present, according to the ECB, external stakeholders do not receive adequate information on how banks could be affected by climate and emissions-related risks.
The process will likely be gradual, but the bar will be raised nonetheless. Data must be collected, centralized and stored before it can be used to manage ESG risks and for regulatory processes. High quality data is essential to have a consistent view across dimensions and departments. Therefore, to successfully navigate a changing landscape, financial institutions will need to adopt a two-pronged approach: (a) work with a trusted partner and build an evolving platform, and (b) have an adaptive mindset that embraces experimentation and change as natural parts of the journey.
Assessment of climate scenarios: top-down and bottom-up
Currently, most organizations follow a top-down approach. Such an approach helps to identify structural ways to address climate risks using existing mechanisms, although the specifics may vary across regions and sectors. Central banks, for example, provide weather-adjusted macroeconomic variables, but may require financial institutions to take more holistic approaches.
Simultaneously, experimenting with bottom-up strategies for key sectors and regions allows for a more nuanced understanding of specific challenges and opportunities. Going forward, we can expect a gradual shift in the approach of financial institutions as they increasingly adopt a counterparty-specific approach. By focusing on individualized and detailed assessments, financial institutions can improve their overall risk management and decision-making processes.
Benchmarking data: reconciliation and averages are key
The abundance of data on climate risks can be overwhelming. While collecting large amounts of data is a good starting point, it is crucial to establish reconciliations between different types of data, such as climate risk ratings. Benchmarking this data against industry averages or portfolio averages over time can provide valuable insight into its stability and relevance to your organization. Reconciliation and averaging help extract actionable insights from the wealth of climate risk information available.
Climate risk issues: No miracle solution (yet)
Although progress has been made, greater convergence is needed in the area of climate risk assessment. The current landscape remains primarily guided by principles rather than a global standard. Although a globally recognized standard would be beneficial, it is crucial that politicians and leaders align their efforts first. Recognizing that no single solution will solve all climate risk challenges, organizations must remain open to future policy convergences and evolving benchmarks.
Building a Sustainable Future: Connecting the Dots
As climate change continues to shape the business landscape, climate risk assessment is becoming increasingly crucial for organizations in various sectors. By establishing a solid foundation, identifying strategic priorities, embracing change, and staying informed of policy developments, organizations can effectively navigate the complex landscape of climate risk assessment and make informed decisions that contribute to a sustainable future. At Wolters Kluwer, we have the expertise and tools to help financial institutions manage ESG risks, meet EBA Pillar 3 and CRR3 regulatory requirements, and support your sustainability efforts. How can we help you?
