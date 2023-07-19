Asian stocks follow Wall Street rally despite mixed signals on regional economies





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks rise Wednesday, adding to the strong run that has pulled Wall Street to its highest levels in more than 15 months. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in afternoon trading, coming off its highest closing level since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125 points, or 0.4%, at 35,076 at 1:37 p.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.1%. Elevance Health helped lead the market after climbing 5.8% The insurance provider reported higher spring earnings and revenue than analysts had expected, while raising its full-year earnings forecast. Equities were also largely boosted by the easing of pressure from the bond market. Yields there were flat or falling after a report showed British inflation cooled by more than expected. It fell to 7.9% in June, a 15-month low. The UK data follows encouraging US reports that raised hopes that inflation is moderating enough to convince the Federal Reserve to halt its interest rate hikes soon. This could help the economy avoid a long-predicted recession. The pressure from high rates has already helped bring about the collapse of several US banks, which has seen customers suddenly flee in droves. Other small and medium-sized banks have since come under scrutiny from investors and are beginning to report results for the spring. Western Alliance Bancorp rebounded from an early loss to a 7% gain after reporting weaker earnings for the last quarter than analysts expected. He also said customers added $3.5 billion in deposits from April to June. US Bancorp rose 5.7% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit but slightly higher revenue. It also said its deposits were up 3.2% year-to-date. M&T Bank gained 1.8% after reporting higher-than-expected profit and higher deposits. Investment bank Goldman Sachs gained 1.3% after it fell short of earnings expectations for the last quarter but beat revenue forecasts. One of Wall Street’s biggest gainers was Carvana, which jumped 29.5%. The used car dealer has agreed with its lenders to reduce its debt by more than $1.2 billion. It also reported a lighter net loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The earnings season is gathering pace in its second week and expectations are generally low. Analysts predict a third straight quarter of earnings per share declines for S&P 500 companies, but the low mark also makes it easier for companies to beat their expectations. Trucking company JB Hunt Transport Services reported lower earnings per share in the latest quarter, worse than analysts had expected. But its action nevertheless rose 2.6%. Analysts pointed to the company highlighting some encouraging trends, with a possible return to growth appearing closer on the horizon. On the losing side of Wall Street was Omnicom Group. The marketing and communications company fell 11.7% after investors focused on its lower analyst expectations for spring revenue growth. Probably the best way to sum up this market right now is, I can’t stop, I won’t stop, said IG North America CEO JJ Kinahan. The S&P 500 has already climbed almost 19% so far this year as the economy has managed to endure high interest rates, mainly thanks to a remarkably strong labor market. At the start of the year, much of the market’s gains came from a small handful of Big Tech stocks, but the gains have widened a bit recently as the economy has held up and inflation has cooled further. In overseas equity markets, the FTSE 100 in London jumped 1.8% on encouraging inflation data. Shares were mixed elsewhere in Europe and across Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%, partly on the sale of property stocks after a struggling developer China Evergrande said its total debts had increased over the past two years to about $340 billion. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 3.76% from 3.79% on Tuesday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. ___ AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

