15 strategists predict where global stocks will end up in 2023





US equities have made big gains this year, but the performance of global equities has been uneven so far. Japan outperformed, while China suffered losses. UK and European equities made gains, but still underperformed the US and Japanese markets. So where will global equities go in the second half? CNBC Pro posed this question to 15 market strategists at investment banks and asset managers July 3-7. Respondents also shared their views on how investors should position themselves and key market risks. Five of the strategists surveyed expect global markets to fall, while five others say equities will outperform their US counterparts. Others say it depends on market conditions, such as whether the US will fall into recession. Global Bull Markets Those expecting global equities to beat the US are most bullish on the UK, Europe and Japan. “While maintaining an overall neutral stance on equities in our multi-asset portfolios, we have a preference for non-US equity markets, including Europe, China and Japan,” said Christian Abuide, head of asset allocation at Lombard Odier. “These are areas where growth prospects are improving and valuations are lower; earnings in Europe and Japan are currently being revised up.” He expects European and Chinese stocks to rise from current levels, in his base case, and Japanese stocks to fall, although less than in the US. Nonetheless, he believes the Japanese equity allocation has “room to grow at a strategic level, particularly given the optimization of expected long-term returns.” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, noted that the US bull market is narrow, with only a handful of stocks driving performance. “Outside of the US, the international bull market looks much stronger,” she said, adding that the average international stock continues to outperform the average US stock. “Generally, the more stocks that help drive the overall market higher, the more support the market has.” The global market is bearish Andreas Bruckner, European equity strategist at BofA Global Research, predicts that the European Stoxx 600 will end the year at 390, down nearly 15% from Monday’s close. Meanwhile, Mark Haefele, CIO of UBS Global Wealth Management, expects the Stoxx 50 to fall around 2% by the end of the year and the MSCI All Country World Index down around 5%. “We expect the drag on the deterioration of the US credit cycle to outweigh the residual support from fiscal policy, leading to weaker growth, wider risk premia, lower stock markets and cyclical underperformance also in Europe,” Bruckner said. “It depends,” Roger Lee, head of UK equity strategy at Investec, said the company expects “very different outcomes” for different markets depending on what happens to the US economy. If the U.S. recession never materialized and inflation remained higher for longer, highly valued stocks, such as growth stocks, would fall and value stocks could rise, he said. “This could put pressure on indices, like the S&P and Nasdaq, which have a heavy exposure to high-value growth stocks. Conversely, it could be positive for the UK market which is dominated by value or cyclical stocks,” he said. European markets are likely to fall “somewhere in the middle” as they are made up of some popular stocks, such as luxury retailers, as well as a good number of cyclical stocks, Lee added. How to position UBS’ Haefele says investors face a “balancing act”. “There is a way up for equities, but it is narrow. After a strong run, the upside for equities is now limited, in our view,” he said. Instead, he sees opportunities in quality bonds, “equity laggards” and positioning for dollar weakness. Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, said he increasingly believes individual stock picks “should be limited to companies an investor would be content to own in a recession.” “For us, that means high-quality companies with resilient balance sheets, sustainable dividends and business models that aren’t hugely sensitive to the economic cycle,” he said.

