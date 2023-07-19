Business
Stock market today: Wall Street mixed with a big list of corporate earnings at your fingertips
By ELAINE KURTENBACH and MATT OTT
Wall Street swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday as earnings season kicked into high gear.
Futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average each rose less than 0.1% before the opening bell.
Carvana shares jumped more than 24% in premarket trading after the online car dealership said it had reached an agreement to refinance its debt. It also reported that its profit per car had nearly doubled from a year ago and issued an optimistic forecast.
Tesla, Netflix and United Airlines release their quarterly results after the bell.
The financial performance of some of the nation’s largest companies was surprisingly strong, although the bar was lowered heading into the second quarter on expectations that the slowing economy would squeeze margins and earnings.
Whether or not a recession is imminent is still up for debate, but on Tuesday Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in India at a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials that she does not expect a recession, citing the incredible resilient american labor market.
Moreover, despite high prices, Americans continue to spendand consumer spending is the dominant force in the US economy.
If the Fed follows through on expectations and raises the federal funds rate next week to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, it would be at its highest level since 2001. That would be up from its all-time high of near zero early last year.
But inflation has slowed over the past year, and Wall Street has high hopes that it will continue to cool enough for the Fed to stop raising rates and perhaps start cutting them next year.
In Europe, Britain reported inflation fell to 7.9% in June, a 15-month low. Economists had forecast inflation to fall to 8.2%, but it did better than that thanks to lower fuel prices and a more moderate rise in food prices.
It’s a relief for struggling consumers and is another welcome sign that upward price pressures are easing. This raised hopes among investors that central banks could begin to end the latest round of interest rate hikes.
The British FTSE 100 advanced 0.6% at noon, the German DAX fell 0.1% and in Paris the CAC40 gained 0.3%.
In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3% to 18,952.31, partly due to the sale of property stocks after a struggling developer. China Evergrande said its total debts had increased over the past two years to about $340 billion.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,198.84.
The real estate market, a major driver of growth in China, languished after regulators limited lending in an attempt to rein in the sector’s debt.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 32,896.03 while the Kospi in Seoul barely moved at 2,608.24. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 7,323.70.
Shares rose in India and Bangkok.
The Asian Development Bank released an update on regional economies noting that exports weakened as growth slowed in China and other major economies. Demand for key technology exports has fallen sharply, The report by the regional development lender said.
In other trading on Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude rebounded from early losses, gaining 26 cents to $75.92 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed $1.58 to $75.66 a barrel on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, took 36 cents to $79.99 a barrel.
The US dollar climbed to 139.68 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro fell to $1.1221 from $1.1230.
On Tuesday, Wall Street’s growing frenzy over artificial intelligence pushed stocks to their best in more than 15 months. Financial sector stocks also pushed the market higher.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Tuesday to its highest level since early April 2022. The Dow Jones added 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
–
Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.
