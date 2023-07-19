Asian stocks are mixed after Wall St posts a 15-month close on AI hopes – WATE 6 On Your Side

Suggest a fix
BANGKOK (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street’s frenzy over artificial intelligence and stronger-than-expected earnings reports from major financial firms helped push U.S. stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.
Shanghai and Hong Kong fell on property stock sales after struggling developer China Evergrande said its total debts had risen over the past two years to around $340 billion.
In Hong Kong, New World Development fell 2.2%, Country Garden 0.7% and China Resources Land 0.8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2% to 18,782.40 while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,189.81.
The real estate market, a major driver of growth in China, languished after regulators limited lending in an attempt to rein in the sector’s debt.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 32,759.60 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 2,604.12. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6% to 7,324.00.
Shares rose in India and Bangkok.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 4,554.98 and its highest level since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 1.1% to 34,951.93 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%, to 14,353.64.
Microsoft was by far the biggest force pushing the S&P 500 higher. It rose 4% after announcing it would charge $30 per user per month for its Microsoft 365 co-pilot, in what Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called a flex-the-muscles move.
Wall Street has sent a select group of stocks soaring this year in hopes that AI will drive massive earnings growth and herald a revolution for the global economy. Besides Microsoft’s nearly 50% gain for the year, Nvidia more than tripled.
Financial sector stocks also pushed the market higher. Charles Schwab jumped 12.6% after reporting higher earnings and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. It was one of several major financial companies to report better-than-expected results, including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.
Masimo, which makes medical equipment and also runs a consumer audio business for the Bowers & Wilkins and Denon brands, fell 20% after saying it expected to report lower-than-expected revenue for the spring, in part due to fewer patients in U.S. hospitals.
Wall Street’s reporting season is only accelerating, with companies telling investors about the profits they made from April to June. The bigger question is whether the economy can avoid a long-predicted recession after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation.
Reports on the economy on Tuesday are mixed. One said U.S. retailer sales rose less last month than economists expected, marking a slowdown from May’s growth.
So far, strong consumer spending has been one of the main bulwarks to prevent the economy from entering a recession. Economists said underlying sales trends, which exclude autos, gasoline and other items, were stronger than expected in June.
A separate report said US industrial production contracted again last month. Economists had forecast a flat reading.
Overall, the data appeared to bolster traders’ bets that the Federal Reserve will raise its federal funds rate at its meeting next week, but that could be the last hike of this cycle.
High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the overall economy and driving down the prices of stocks and other investments.
If the Fed follows through on expectations and raises the federal funds rate next week to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, it would be at its highest level since 2001. That would be up from its all-time high of near zero early last year.
But inflation has slowed over the past year, and Wall Street has high hopes that it will continue to cool enough for the Fed to stop raising rates and perhaps start cutting them next year.
In other trading on Wednesday, benchmark U.S. crude fell 29 cents to $75.37 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed $1.58 to $75.66 a barrel on Tuesday.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 19 cents to $79.44 a barrel.
The US dollar climbed to 139.39 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1222 from $1.1230.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.
